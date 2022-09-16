News

2023: Delta pilgrims to Israel pray for Atiku, Okowa

The three hundred Delta State pilgrims to Israel and Jordan have engaged in prayer and fasting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) joint presidential ticket of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2023. The pilgrims described Okowa as ‘a man with the fear of God,’ over his continuous sponsorship of the exercise for Christians and Muslims for their pilgrimage to Mecca.

A member of the state Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Archbishop Jonathan Arhavwarien, supported by other pilgrims, including Bishop Triumph Osian, Dr. Tega Odudu, Mrs Franca Ogor and Mrs Comfort Okoh, who uploaded in Asaba, yesterday said the prayer sessions in far away Amman, said the prayer points have been stepped up for the rescue Nigeria. He said the governor has over the years demonstrated his love for God by upholding the virtues of godliness through his actions and conducts.

He said: “It is a clear fact that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a man that hathe fear of God in him. Irrespective of the dwindling economic resources in the country, he has remained committed to the course of sponsoring pilgrims to the holy land. We have no regret engaging in prayers and fasting for the Atiku-Okowa joint ticket,” he said.

 

