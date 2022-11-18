2023: Delta South PDP backs Atiku, Okowa

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Delta South Senatorial District yesterday continued its ward-toward campaigns with a charge on members to deliver all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections. Deputy State Chairman of the party, Val Arenyeka urged the people to send the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC packing at Aso Villa, adding that they have continued to impoverish Nigerians with their failed economic policies, insecurity, and mismanagement of the nation’s cherished diversity. He said prices of food commodities have skyrocketed since 2015 because farmers could no longer go to their farms because of insecurity across the Country.

Arenyeka thanked the party faithful for their support over the years and urged them to vote for all candidates of the party in next year’s election. He said the PDP was very much on ground in the area, adding that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is the party’s Vice-Presidential candidate of the party has done so much in the State to deserve the support of the people. Chairman of the party in the district Chief Julius Takeme appealed to the people of the district particularly Warri South to show their capacity by voting for all candidates of the party in the coming elections. He said only a PDP administration can change the current narrative of hopelessness in the Country. Takeme said: “Next year’s election provides an opportunity for the people to sack the APC-led administration and bring back the PDP to rescue, reset and rebuild the Country.

“My dear people of Delta South, it is time again to vote for our party candidates across board, let us work hard to deliver our Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, our dear Governor, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Here in Delta, our party Governorship candidate is Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, he is a man known to the people and he has promised to do MORE from where our Governor will stop. “Let us vote him and other candidates of our party to enable us continue to enjoy the benefits of democracy and control the Government at the centre.” Receiving the campaign train, leaders of the various wards assured them of their total support for the party’s candidates in the 2023 general elections. The campaign train which visited Ode- Itsekiri, Pessu, Okere, and Edjeba Wards was attended by Members House of Representatives, Warri Federal Constituency Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, and his Burutu counterpart, Rr. Hon. Julius Pondi, Senatorial candidate, Hon. Michael Diden, House of Assembly candidates for Warri 1 and 2 constituencies, Hon. Austin Uroye and Hon. Matthew Opuoru, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...