2023: Deploy cartographic skills for fair elections, census association tells FG

T he Nigerian Cartographic Association (NCA) has advised the federal government to deploy the usage of Cartography and mapping in the 2023 general elections and upcoming census, to get accurate results.

President of NCA, Prof. Momoh Rilwani, spoke at the 43rd International Conference, Workshop and Annual General Meeting of NCA with the theme, “Intelligence Geospatial Mapping for Managing Elections, Census and National Security”, yesterday in Abuja.

He insisted that cartographic skills were very much required in virtually all aspects of the elections including administration of election, delimitation of electoral areas and canvassing for votes.

He explained that cartography was the art and science of graphically representing a geographical area,usually on a flat surface such as a map or chart that may involve the superimposition of political,cultural nongeograpgical divisions

He said: “In spite of the overwhelming role of cartography in election administration,it is grossly underused,ignored and unappreciated in electoral administration in Nigeria

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...