2023: Deputy gov promises Tinubu 75% Ekiti votes

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Christianah Afuye has assured the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu of over 75 per cent of the total votes cast in the state. Afuye spoke on Tuesday while donating cash and consumables to Ogoga- in-Council and across 11 wards in the Ikere Local Government Area to mark Christmas. She also empowered 110 Ikere indigenes with cash and donated N1.5 million to party members and leaders in the wards.

In a statement by her Special Assistant (Media) Victor Ogunje, the deputy governor appreciated Ikere voters for supporting Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 18 governorship election. She described Tinubu as one of the best brains and most experienced leaders with fervor to sail the country to prosperity after President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit. Afuye said: “I know that Bola Tinubu will visit our Kabiyesi anytime he is here in Ekiti State to campaign. I know Ekiti and Ikere in particular will declare block votes for him. We are not expecting less than 75% of votes for our great leader in Ekiti.”

