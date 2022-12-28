News

2023: Deputy gov promises Tinubu 75% Ekiti votes

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Deputy Governor Christianah Afuye has assured the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu of over 75 per cent of the total votes cast in the state. Afuye spoke on Tuesday while donating cash and consumables to Ogoga- in-Council and across 11 wards in the Ikere Local Government Area to mark Christmas. She also empowered 110 Ikere indigenes with cash and donated N1.5 million to party members and leaders in the wards.

In a statement by her Special Assistant (Media) Victor Ogunje, the deputy governor appreciated Ikere voters for supporting Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the June 18 governorship election. She described Tinubu as one of the best brains and most experienced leaders with fervor to sail the country to prosperity after President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit. Afuye said: “I know that Bola Tinubu will visit our Kabiyesi anytime he is here in Ekiti State to campaign. I know Ekiti and Ikere in particular will declare block votes for him. We are not expecting less than 75% of votes for our great leader in Ekiti.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Guber poll: Ogun PDP rejects Adebutu, backs Atiku’s ex-spokesman

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A faction of the Ogun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday adopted Segun Showunmi, the spokesman of the Abubakar Atiku 2019 Presidential Campaign, as the party’s governorship candidate in the state ahead of the 2023 election. The group rejected the governorship candidacy of a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. […]
News

ACAOSA ’87 Class reunion holds today in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Class of 87 Old Students of Anwar-ul Islam College Agege are set to meet in Ikeja, Lagos today. It is the very first reunion meeting of the body, which incidentally is coming eight months after the creation of a social media platform for the set. The body, consisting about 100 students who passed out […]
News

National Tourism Transportation summit, expo for Dec 7

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The third edition of the yearly National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo 2020 has been scheduled to hold between December 7 and 8 in Abuja. The summit, which debuted in 2017, according to its organiser, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika and the Minister […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica