2023: Deregistered parties to join forces with ADC

Twenty-five out of 74 deregistered political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may have concluded plans to work with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 general election.

The parties, which now christened themselves Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN), met with ADC Chairman, Dr. Ralph Nwosu on Friday. Chief Peter Ameh, National Chairman of the deregistered People’s Progressives Alliance (PPA), who serves as CNN protem Chairman, told journalists after the meeting that the position of the group would be made known after a planned retreat this week.

“We had a fruitful meeting with ADC today. We are going to hold a retreat next (this) week, and after that, we will make our position known to Nigerians,”

Ameh stated. Nwosu, who spoke in the same vein, envisaged a harmonious collaboration between the ADC and the CNN, to enhance the party’s chances in 2023. Ameh had accused INEC of disobedience to court order, claiming that the Appeal Court had ordered for their relisting as political parties, which the commission refused to obey.

The parties were among the 74 political parties INEC deregistered in March 2020 for their inability to win a seat in the 2019 election. The parties appealed against the commission’s action and won at Court of Appeal.

But the apex court, the Supreme Court, in an appeal by the National Unity Party (NUP), one of the deregistered parties, held that INEC has the right to deregister political parties

