2023: Development perspective of same faith ticket

A country gets the leadership it deserves. As we speak, the best this calibre of leaders in Nigeria can only give us is ‘There was a country’. And they are not cynical about it! The old English proverb ‘The road to hell is paved with good intentions’ suffices. When leadership is premised on ‘trial-and-error’ there can be no otherwise outcome except these ignoble indices.

 

Nigerian leaders have broken all conventional records; it is now a rule rather than an exception to get a self-imposed leader to show proof of minimal education. It is now constitutional, perhaps unwritten, there is no need for certificates. I have even heard on social media, some Nigerians ask in their language ‘who certificate help’. That is the level we have sunk to! This trajectory can hardly trace the path of development, except for the ‘twist and turns’ of failure.

 

We are back on the familiar terrain; electioneering and mindless political innuendos and plain lies. The most contentious is the Muslim-Muslim Ticket (MMT), which the ruling party, APC is forcing down the throat of her members, in a most arrogant take-it-or-leave-it manner.

 

Ordinarily, no one would bat an eyelid, if the country were in normal times. But these are the most unusual times! To say that Nigeria has never been this divided is to put most mildly.

 

The foundation of this collapsing edifice was laid by a potpourri of ignorance, selfishness and blind arrogance, fed by the dearth of patriotism, which dovetailed to poorly veiled divide-and- rule; and misconception that efficiency, is borne out of trust. Nepotism can be a euphemism for trust and is most subjective, an albatross to efficiency.

MMT is definitely a religious concern, but to limit its impacts thereto is misinformation. The background of MMT can be traced back to 1993, when the great late Chief MKO Abiola, another best president we never had, (after the immemorial Chief Awolowo), had chosen Alhaji Kingibe as his running mate on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

 

Chief Abiola was head and shoulder above some of these clowns strewn around with a primitive sense of entitlement. Then, Nigeria could be tagged a ‘garden’ relative to the ‘killing field’ it has recently become. Chief Abiola was not only intelligent, but he was also a philanthropist per excellence, unlike these rent-collecting turn-by-turn landlords. I remember his evergreen words ‘you do not shave a man’s hair in his absence’, ‘No man can clap with one hand’, and so on.

 

Note the emphasis, and juxtapose it with the topic of our discourse.

If those positioning themselves to rule Nigeria TODAY, cannot establish the nexus between the so-called ‘uproar’ of MMT and the socio-economic development of the country, then we are indeed bereft of quality leaders. Then we are plagued with these ruiners who masquerade as leaders. I would like to drive this line of thought from Amartya Sen’s model of capability.

 

Amartya Sen (1998) postulated that the “Capability to function” is what really matters for status as a poor or non-poor person. As Sen put it, “Economic growth cannot be sensibly treated as an end in itself. Development has to be more concerned with enhancing the lives we lead and the freedoms we enjoy.

 

In effect, Amartya Sen argues that poverty cannot be properly measured by income or even by the utility as conventionally understood; what matters fundamentally is not the things a person has or the feelings these provide but what a person is, or can be, and does, or can do (Sen, 1977). What matters for well-being are not just the characteristics of commodities consumed, as in the utility approach, but what use the consumer can and does make of commodities.

 

For example, a book is of little value to an illiterate person (except perhaps as cooking fuel or as a status symbol). Or as Sen noted, a person with parasitic diseases will be less able to extract nourishment from a given quantity of food than someone without parasites.

 

