2023: DHQ warns politicians against using military for propaganda

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reaffirmed the non-partisan disposition of the military, warning politicians, and their supporters against using personnel, or their uniforms, to score political goals.

It enjoined the public to be “circumspect” in illustrations that concern the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, handed down the warning in response to some viral videos purportedly depicting some military personnel in partisan outing.

While insisting that the videos were a product of manipulation, Akpor, however, warned that: “Defaulters would henceforth be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.”

He said: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to two videos circulating online. The first video clip consciously portrays troops making merry and dancing to music purportedly in celebration and open endorsement of one presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

“The second video clip (with the same visuals as the first one) wilfully shows troops supposedly dancing to a derogatory song that insults the personality of another presidential candidate.

“On the face value, the videos send a disturbing signal to members of the public and the political class in particular, as the videos seemingly connote partisanship by military personnel and by extension, the entire military establishment.”

 

Our Reporters

