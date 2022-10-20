2023: DHQ warns politicians against using military

TheDefenceHeadquarters (DHQ), has reaffirmed the non-partisan disposition of the military, warning politicians, and their supporters against using personnel, or their uniforms, to score political goals. It enjoined the public to be “circumspect” in illustrations that concern the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, handed down the warning in response to some viral videos purportedly depicting some military personnel in partisan outing.

While insisting that the videos were a product of manipulation, Akpor, however, warned that: “Defaulters would henceforth be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law”. He said: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to two videos circulating online. “The first video clip consciouslyportraystroopsmaking merryanddancing tomusicpurportedlyincelebration andopenendorsementof one presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections. “The second video clip (with the same visuals as the first one) willfully shows troops supposedly dancing to aderogatorysongthatinsults the personality of another presidential candidate.”

