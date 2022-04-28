2023: Diri restates demand of Southern govs for power shift to the South

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has restated the demand of governors of Southern Nigeria for power shift to the South for the purpose of equity and justice and called on his colleagues from the North to reconsider their stance on the party’s ticket. He said this when a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi stormed Yenagoa yesterday on a courtesy visit to him at Government House.

But he said that the party must unite to make it happen, adding that there are so many eminently qualified persons to steer the ship of Nigeria. He said: “Our party must unite. We have several of you (aspirants) well qualified. As you stated, any of you would be better than anyone from the other side. The experience, intellectual capacity and pedigree that you would bring to bear in correcting the wrongs and inability of the current serving government is not in doubt.”

The Bayelsa governor said Obi proved his worth while he served as governor of Anambra State, especially when he saved and handed over N75 billion to his successor adding that Nigeria needed well-equipped and knowledgeable people like Obi to rescue the country from those who have failed to fix it. “Indeed you cannot doubt it that Peter Obi has proved his worth as a two-term governor who handed over N75 billion to his successor,” he said. Speaking earlier, Peter Obi said he was not desperate to be president but eager to see Nigeria work adding that Obi said Nigeria was a great country with untapped potentialities, noting that he is desperate to move the nation away from a consumption economy to a productive one. He stressed that Nigeria was not working because of its unproductive state, which he said was unacceptable to the nation’s young, intelligent and smart population.

“I am aspiring to lead this country. For me, it is not a desperate aspiration but I am desperate to see Nigeria work. This is a great country and I have a simple thing to do. I want to move it from consumption to a productive country. It is not working because it is not a productive country,” he said. Obi also condemned the incessant borrowing under the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led Federal Government, saying that in four years, the country had borrowed almost $100 billion with nothing to show for it promising to change the country’s debt profile and lambasted the government at the centre for making excuses why Nigeria cannot work.

