News

2023: Diri urges Buhari to deliver credible election

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday said the country was relying on President Muhammadu Buhari to match words with action and deliver a credible 2023 general election. Diri, who spoke in Yenagoa, during the South South Monarchs’ Forum extraordinary general assembly, also thanked President Buhari or his insistence on free and fair elections. Speaking also, his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, restated their support for the introduction of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) into the Nigerian electoral system.

He also canvassed constitutionally defined roles for traditional rulers to ensure peace in the country bearing in mind that the theme of the meeting was “entrenching grassroots security and peace in the South South region during and after 2023 general election.” Diri said the importance of BVAS cannot be overemphasized as it will go a long way in reducing electoral fraud while calling on politicians and Nigerians in general to allow the electorate make their choices without molestation. He said: “We rely on Mr. President to match words with action and make the 2023 elections transparent. “Let me take the liberty of this event to remind us of what we have to advocate for.

“In the forthcoming elections, we must do our best to prevent our youths from being used as tools of violence by selfish politicians. “I also endorse the introduction of BVAS as I believe it will reduce electoral fraud. On his part, Okowa, who is also the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said it is crucial for all stakeholders to find ways to ensure peaceful elections. He said: “There is no doubt we have had a lot of sentiments in this country and we have allowed it to define us. But the question is, why all these sentiments?” Earlier, Chairman, South South Monarchs Forum and Amanyanabo of Nembe, Edmund Daukoru, had said the aim of the organizers of the meeting was to achieve peaceful elections in the country calling on government and the people to take matters of security more seriously before, during and after elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG blames communal disputes for delay in Ogoni clean-up project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has blamed the delay in the execution of the Clean-Up Ogoni project in the oil producing Ogoni kingdom of Rivers State on some communities that have refused to grant access to the affected sites. The Clean-Up Ogoni project was flagged off in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to decontaminate the land from […]
News

IMO chief, Kitack Lim, inaugurates NIMASA’s N19bn headquarters

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim yesterday opened the N19 billion ultra- modern headquarters of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Victoria Island, Lagos. Speaking at the ceremony, he expressed confidence in the leadership of the transport sector of Nigeria, while also praising the Minister of Transportation Mu’azu Jaji Sambo […]
News

Ikpeazu’ll complete an important road in Obingwa, lawmaker assures

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Member representing Obingwa East State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu, has assured that Governor Okezie kpeazu will complete the Agalaba Ring Road, in Obingwa Local Government Area before the end of 2022. The lawmaker made the assurance while addressing his constituents who came to pledge support for his re-election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica