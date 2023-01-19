2023: Diri urges Buhari to deliver credible election

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday said the country was relying on President Muhammadu Buhari to match words with action and deliver a credible 2023 general election. Diri, who spoke in Yenagoa, during the South South Monarchs’ Forum extraordinary general assembly, also thanked President Buhari or his insistence on free and fair elections. Speaking also, his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, restated their support for the introduction of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) into the Nigerian electoral system.

He also canvassed constitutionally defined roles for traditional rulers to ensure peace in the country bearing in mind that the theme of the meeting was “entrenching grassroots security and peace in the South South region during and after 2023 general election.” Diri said the importance of BVAS cannot be overemphasized as it will go a long way in reducing electoral fraud while calling on politicians and Nigerians in general to allow the electorate make their choices without molestation. He said: “We rely on Mr. President to match words with action and make the 2023 elections transparent. “Let me take the liberty of this event to remind us of what we have to advocate for.

“In the forthcoming elections, we must do our best to prevent our youths from being used as tools of violence by selfish politicians. “I also endorse the introduction of BVAS as I believe it will reduce electoral fraud. On his part, Okowa, who is also the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said it is crucial for all stakeholders to find ways to ensure peaceful elections. He said: “There is no doubt we have had a lot of sentiments in this country and we have allowed it to define us. But the question is, why all these sentiments?” Earlier, Chairman, South South Monarchs Forum and Amanyanabo of Nembe, Edmund Daukoru, had said the aim of the organizers of the meeting was to achieve peaceful elections in the country calling on government and the people to take matters of security more seriously before, during and after elections.

