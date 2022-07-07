Politics

2023: Disquiet in Delta PDP as court sacks flag bearer, Oborevwori

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Asaba Comment(0)

There was uneasy calm in Asaba, the Delta state capital on Thursday as news filtered around the state that the Federal High Court in Abuja had disqualified the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevowri.

The presiding Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that Oborevwori was not qualified to contest in accordance with the provision of S 84(3) of Electoral Act.

The court held that the complainant, Olorogun David Edevbie, who came a distant second during the PDP primary election in 2014 to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Oborevwori in 2022 respectively, is the valid candidate for the party in Delta state and should be accorded the maximum respect in a fresh primary election.

Prior to this judgement, Oborevwori had surmounted over five court cases, bordering on alleged discrepancies on his certificates.

The report of the judgement hit the reception venue of the swearing-in of four new commissioners and pandemonium erupted.

Stalwarts of the party swiftly abandoned their food and drinks, and dashed out to unknown destinations.

The panic that gripped supporters of the party, forced a Senatorial candidate of the party to cancel all appointments in his house to attend an emergency meeting to determine the next line of action.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said the party would study the judgement before passing any comment.

A Delta chieftain of the party, who pleaded anonymity, said, the judgement was “a big blow on the age-long reputation of the party.”

He lamented that for the first time in Delta PDP since the advent of democracy in 1999, the governorship candidate of the party is facing challenges of irregularities.

Meanwhile, Esiso’s counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Omeni Sonotie, said he knew PDP would fail in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

APC Presidential Ticket: Nwosu Commends Buhari, Northern govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja A former governorship candidate in Imo State, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has said that the decision made by 10 Northern governors, to support power shift to the Southern part of the country, was a display of patriotism and sensitivity to the mood of the time. New Telegraph reports that 10 Northern governors […]
Politics

Nigeria’s bio-diversity, a potential goldmine, by Robert

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Azibaola Robert is a lawyer but now into engineering. A cousin of former President Good luck Jonathan, Robert recently engaged in an expedition into the forests of the Niger Delta starting from Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he explained what prompted him into doing that   Recently, you engaged in an expedition […]
Politics

Kukah: The cleric that provokes Buhari’s presidency

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Bishop Matthew Kukah has a penchant for speaking truth to power. His recent Easter message on the state of the nation has, however, incurred the wrath of the current administration who accused him of playing politics with his interventions. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah is not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica