2023: Disquiet in Delta PDP as court sacks flag bearer, Oborevwori

There was uneasy calm in Asaba, the Delta state capital on Thursday as news filtered around the state that the Federal High Court in Abuja had disqualified the 2023 PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevowri.

The presiding Justice Taiwo Taiwo ruled that Oborevwori was not qualified to contest in accordance with the provision of S 84(3) of Electoral Act.

The court held that the complainant, Olorogun David Edevbie, who came a distant second during the PDP primary election in 2014 to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Oborevwori in 2022 respectively, is the valid candidate for the party in Delta state and should be accorded the maximum respect in a fresh primary election.

Prior to this judgement, Oborevwori had surmounted over five court cases, bordering on alleged discrepancies on his certificates.

The report of the judgement hit the reception venue of the swearing-in of four new commissioners and pandemonium erupted.

Stalwarts of the party swiftly abandoned their food and drinks, and dashed out to unknown destinations.

The panic that gripped supporters of the party, forced a Senatorial candidate of the party to cancel all appointments in his house to attend an emergency meeting to determine the next line of action.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said the party would study the judgement before passing any comment.

A Delta chieftain of the party, who pleaded anonymity, said, the judgement was “a big blow on the age-long reputation of the party.”

He lamented that for the first time in Delta PDP since the advent of democracy in 1999, the governorship candidate of the party is facing challenges of irregularities.

Meanwhile, Esiso’s counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Omeni Sonotie, said he knew PDP would fail in 2023.

