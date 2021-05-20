2023: Disquiet in PDP over Atiku’s continuous stay in Dubai

…leaders, associates irked by ex-VP’s ‘abandonment ’ of party to govs

He has lost touch with those who crowned him for the 2019 poll –Aduwo

An intractable vexation is building up in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his continuous domicile in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) with less than two years to the 2023 general election. Abubakar was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election. He, however, lost to the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former VP jetted out of Nigeria to Dubai in 2019, few weeks after he lost the election to Buhari. Although his legal team proceeded to court to challenge the outcome of the election, the Supreme Court, however, affirmed Buhari’s victory at the February 23, 2019 poll. After about eight months in the UAE, the Wazirin Adamawa returned to Nigeria in September for his son’s wedding. He went back to the Arabian country and returned again in November 2019. He has since domiciled in the UAE since late 2019.

Raising concerns on the continuous stay of the former presidential candidate in Dubai, a former National Working Committee (NWC) member of the party, who also served as Secretary in the Atiku 2019 campaign, told New Telegraph in confidence that Abubakar is not only damaging his political pedigree by choosing to stay in the Arab country for over two years, but also limiting the chances of the party ahead of the 2023 race.

He lamented that the strategy to stay abroad and be commenting on national issues through social media was demeaning to the PDP’s flagbearer’s supporters, adding that most of them are already looking elsewhere to channel their strength. “You can’t leave your followers, supporters and the party in the cold to fight for themselves all alone and you, the captain, chose to stay in Dubai, it is not done. Our party has no president since 2015, and as the presidential candidate in the last election, you are supposed to take the gauntlet and lead us especially at a time like this.

“Take a look at our party, it is rudderless. We have lost a governor in the South East to the APC and some others are still threatening to leave. Look at the way the country is, what difference would press statements and social media postings do in all of these? We seriously need to evaluate the sense of patriotism of Turakin Adamawa,” he said.

The PDP chieftain also berated the former VP for receiving a jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the UAE, adding that , “he couldn’t even wait for the vaccine to arrive Nigeria before taking it ahead of the over 200 million people he wished to governed.” Media personality, Chief Dele Momodu, on January 7, 2021, shared pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on March 2, 2021. Also speaking, the Women leader of one of Atiku Support Groups in 2019, Mrs Mabel Onochie, said members of the party are apparently giving up with the way the former VP abandoned them immediately after the election. She said, “We gave him our full support in 2019 but the election went the other way. But it is painful that Alhaji Atiku now chose to live in Dubai and we heard he still wants to come back and take the ticket for 2023. I doubt if that will happen after abandoning us for two years.

“The governors have completely taken over the structures and they may determine what happens ahead of 2023. It is difficult to argue or push for Atiku’s return. He should be leading from the front as a presidential candidate of our party, you can’t be doing opposition on social media,” she said.

Many of the former VP’s associates in Nigeria usually fly out to the Arab nation to confer with him on political and other issues. Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, alongside the party chairman in the state, Barrister Ahmad Ibrahim Dandija, paid a visit to him January, this year. Last December, the Atiku Support Groups across the 36 states of the federation was launched in Abuja under the leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Kabir Babawo as Director General and Atiku Aminu Mohammed as Chairman of the organization.

The mission of the organization, it was learnt, is to project the former vicepresident’s visionary idea of sustainable national development as he prepares to formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. Speaking with New Telegraph, social commentator and Executive Director of Rights Monitoring Group (RMG), Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said Atiku’s decision to be playing opposition from Dubai is misplaced, stating that it is difficult for him to pick the PDP ticket again.

He said, “Atiku can’t come back in 2023. Aside from the age factor, he has lost touch with those who crowned him for the 2019 occasion. What is his relationship with Obasanjo as at now? “What is he doing in Dubai and his aides will be firing statements on the social media? Obasanjo made his journey easier in 2019 by endorsing him. The PDP governors are meeting now and they have taken the control of the party but he is enjoying himself in Dubai.” Calls and text messages sent to the former VP’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Paul Ibe, were not answered as at the time of going to press.

