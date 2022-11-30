News Top Stories

2023: Disregard rumour of Tinubu relocating Abuja to Lagos, PCC tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the rumour that the candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu is planning to move the Federal Capital back to Lagos. In a statement yesterday by its Director of Publicity and Media Bayo Onanuga, the PCC said it was a campaign of falsehood against Tinubu.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council hereby alerts Nigerians about the latest insidious campaign in some parts of the country against our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “After exhausting their arsenal of calumnies and character assassination against Tinubu, the opposition PDP and their surrogate Labour Party have begun a multi-pronged desperate campaign of falsehoods. “In one of the falsehoods being circulated, especially in the North West of the country, Tinubu is said to harbour plans to relocate the Federal Capital from Abuja to Lagos after succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari on 29th May 2023.”

 

Our Reporters

