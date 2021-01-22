2023: Disunity in S’West may truncate Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Astheclamourforpresidency to return to the South in 2023 continues to reverberate across the country, some stakeholders haveopinedthattheambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may be frustrated just like that of M.K.O Abiola in 1993, if Yoruba people continue to speak in discordant tunes.

The feeling was expressed yesterday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, venue of the 2021 Pan-Yoruba Summit themed “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” The summit was organised by the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) led by Chief Oladosu Oladipo. In attendance were some dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo Olu, who was representedbyEngr.

Adekunle Olayinka (Special Adviser on South West Affairs); Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was also represented by Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Obawale Adebisi. Others included Chairman and Deputy of the South West Agenda ’23 (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi as well as Hon. Bosun Ladele, and former Commissioner for Health in Oyo State, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan.

The royal father in attendance was the Alaafin of Oyo His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, who was represented by Prince Dr. Totoola Adeyemi. Others included former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bayo Oyero, Prof. AdegbengaOnabamiro, Alhaja Iswat Abiola Ameringun (Italoja of Ibadan), Chief Folasade Ojo Tinubu, ex-InspectorGeneralof PoliceTafa Balogun, Dr. Stella Al-Hassan fromTexasinAmerica, Chief ToyinAdeleke, among others. While the convener of the summit, Oladosu Oladipo throughhisNext-LevelConsolidation Forumadvocatedapparentlyfortheelectionof Tinubu in 2023, stressing that “Yoruba planted in 2015 by installing President Muhammadu Buhari” and that the North must givebacktousin2023,” theCCII ex-Presidentsaidthat if Tinubu would emerge as president in 2023, itwastheYorubathatwill determineit. He said: “Yoruba are not united. Unless we are united, wewouldgiveawayourchance againlikewedidin1993.

Like this: Like Loading...