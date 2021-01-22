News

2023: Disunity in S’West may truncate Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Astheclamourforpresidency to return to the South in 2023 continues to reverberate across the country, some stakeholders haveopinedthattheambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may be frustrated just like that of M.K.O Abiola in 1993, if Yoruba people continue to speak in discordant tunes.

The feeling was expressed yesterday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, venue of the 2021 Pan-Yoruba Summit themed “Yoruba Nation: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” The summit was organised by the Yoruba Patriots Movement (YPM) led by Chief Oladosu Oladipo. In attendance were some dignitaries including the Lagos State Governor Babatunde Sanwo Olu, who was representedbyEngr.

Adekunle Olayinka (Special Adviser on South West Affairs); Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was also represented by Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Obawale Adebisi. Others included Chairman and Deputy of the South West Agenda ’23 (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye and Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi as well as Hon. Bosun Ladele, and former Commissioner for Health in Oyo State, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan.

The royal father in attendance was the Alaafin of Oyo His Imperial Majesty Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, who was represented by Prince Dr. Totoola Adeyemi. Others included former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Bayo Oyero, Prof. AdegbengaOnabamiro, Alhaja Iswat Abiola Ameringun (Italoja of Ibadan), Chief Folasade Ojo Tinubu, ex-InspectorGeneralof PoliceTafa Balogun, Dr. Stella Al-Hassan fromTexasinAmerica, Chief ToyinAdeleke, among others. While the convener of the summit, Oladosu Oladipo throughhisNext-LevelConsolidation Forumadvocatedapparentlyfortheelectionof Tinubu in 2023, stressing that “Yoruba planted in 2015 by installing President Muhammadu Buhari” and that the North must givebacktousin2023,” theCCII ex-Presidentsaidthat if Tinubu would emerge as president in 2023, itwastheYorubathatwill determineit. He said: “Yoruba are not united. Unless we are united, wewouldgiveawayourchance againlikewedidin1993.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lekki attack: No one can explain Buhari’s silence – Kukah

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Osinbajo promises justice for victims Matthew Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto, has expressed surprise over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “continued silence” on the shooting in Lekki, Lagos state. On Tuesday, the #EndSARS protest took a violent turn when men dressed in military uniform fired live bullets at unarmed protesters at Lekki toll […]
News Top Stories

PDP to APC: Take responsibility for security failures

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Ruling party: Combating  terrorism requires int’l alliance   The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should take responsibility for the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari in the area of security.   PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged President Buhari to learn from Presidents Idris Derby […]
News

Obasanjo canvasses increased budget allocation for NBTS

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday urged the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) in view of the vital role blood donation plays in the wellbeing of the citizens. Obasanjo, who made the call when officials of the NBTS paid him a visit at his residence in Abeokuta, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica