News

2023: Division in PDP, others’ll help Tinubu –Adeyeye

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Former Minister of Works Dayo Adeyeye has said the division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will affect Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential poll. The National Chairman of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 Presidency (SWAGA) said Peter Obi and Musa Kwankawaso’s emergence as the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) respectively had narrowed his winning chances. On the reported meeting between the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in London, Adeyeye said the development would brighten Tinubu’s chances. He said these on Thursday on an African Independent Television (AIT) programme.

The APC chief said: “Tinubu has the network and strong political structures to amass 25 per cent of votes in two-thirds of the 36 states. There won’t be any need for any run-off because the APC has a strong candidate that can deliver.” He added: “Remember that the PDP lost the 2015 presidential poll to President Muhammadu Buhari because five governors defected to the newly formed APC. And if you look at the strength of adding five governors to the then APC, the two parties were near equal strength and that affected the ruling party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: 233,000 candidates to resit SSCE papers

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

91.91% NECO candidates score 5 credits The National Examination Council (NECO) has releaseed the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results. However, 233,000 candidates from across 12 states who missed the examinations due to the #EndSARS protests would resit the examinations during the external examination slated for Monday February 1, 2021, to Wednesday March […]
News

Obasanjo: Failure of African leaders to take hard choices responsible for overpopulation

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran,

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday attributed the alarming population growth in Africa to the failure of African leaders to take hard choices on population management which according to him “is encumbering progress in the continent.” Obasanjo stated this in his address at the Public Presentation of the 2020 Report of the Africa Progress Group (APG). […]
News Top Stories

IPOB exposing Ndigbo to danger, not pursuing Biafra – Uwazuruike

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

The founder of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has condemned the operations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under Mazi  Nnamdi Kanu.   Uwazuruike stated that IPOB’s activities are exposing Ndigbo to danger and undue animosity.   This is as Uwazuruike declared that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica