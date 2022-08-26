2023: Division in PDP, others’ll help Tinubu –Adeyeye

Former Minister of Works Dayo Adeyeye has said the division in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will affect Atiku Abubakar’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential poll. The National Chairman of the Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 Presidency (SWAGA) said Peter Obi and Musa Kwankawaso’s emergence as the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) respectively had narrowed his winning chances. On the reported meeting between the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in London, Adeyeye said the development would brighten Tinubu’s chances. He said these on Thursday on an African Independent Television (AIT) programme.

The APC chief said: “Tinubu has the network and strong political structures to amass 25 per cent of votes in two-thirds of the 36 states. There won’t be any need for any run-off because the APC has a strong candidate that can deliver.” He added: “Remember that the PDP lost the 2015 presidential poll to President Muhammadu Buhari because five governors defected to the newly formed APC. And if you look at the strength of adding five governors to the then APC, the two parties were near equal strength and that affected the ruling party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...