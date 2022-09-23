2023: Divisive politics threatening peace, unity in A’Ibom – Emmanuel

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Governor Udom Emmanuel has raised the alarm, noting that desperate politicians scrambling to take power from him are heating-up the polity and threatening the prevailing peace and unity in the state.

Addressing the people in a state-wide broadcast marking the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation, Emmanuel warned such politicians to tread on the path of law in order not to derail the foundation of peace laid by successive leaders of the state since it’s creation on September 23, 1987.

He said those angling to succeed him should jettison what he described as entitlement mentality as leadership is not a do or die affair.

He said: “Leadership is not a product of entitlement, leadership is not a- do or die affair, leadership is not based on the notion ‘this is my turn and if I don’t get it, the house must burn’.

“Leadership is not about promising to unleash violence on your brothers and sistesr or your parents, and encouraging people to go on the social media to threaten mayhem if you dont get your wish.

“Leadership is given by God because He alone knows the heart and what is good for the people. As we get ready for the electioneering campaigns, I want to urge our resourceful youths to resist any attempt by any individual to use them as instruments to foment trouble, to cause harm to your brothers and sisters.

“We have enjoyed peace in this state, we must resist the urge by certain individuals who, motivated by power want to turn this state into a cauldron of violence.

“As I have always said, politics should not break the cords of our unity, politics should not be used as an instrument to divide us, politics should not cause division and enmity between brothers and sisters, politics should rather be played without bitterness, without casting aspersions on one’s opponent’s character, politics should respect some lines, lines of decency and respect for our common humanity. We must resist those who want to alter our identity for narrow political interest.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...