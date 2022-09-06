2023: Doctors, nurses to serve as LP’s polling agents

LabourParty (LP) yesterday said it had resolved to use doctors, nursesandothermedicalprofessionalsasitspolling agents in the 2023 election. This came as former National Women Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mrs Ada Nwanyanwu, formally defected to the LP.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the LP National Chairman Julius Abure said Nigerians were ready to take back their country from corrupt politicians.

Abure spoke when Docs&Medics4PeterObi, a movement by healthcare professionals to install a frugal, pragmatic and responsible government led by Mr Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, visited the National Secretariat.

Hesaidhewantedthelistof allthe medical personnelacross the country to serve as the party’s agents at the polling units. He said: “The support we are getting is unprecedented. Let me commend the medical doctors, nurses and other health personnel for supporting Peter Obi. “The level of work and the amount of passion you have put into this project is unprecedented.”

