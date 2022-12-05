2023: Dogora swimming against the tide –Obi-Datti Media office

The media office of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has said that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and his group, are swimming against the tide by adopting the candidate of thePeoplesDemocraticParty (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for next year’s election, ahead of Obi.

The former Speaker had over theweekend announced the adoption of the PDP candidate for the 2023 presidential election by a faction of Northern Christians against the same faith candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The other group led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, had earlier adopted Obi as its candidate.

The Obi-Datti media, in a statement yesterday, described the former Speaker’s decision as “unpopular,” adding: “It amounts to running from frying pan to fire; from one injustice to another, and claiming to be acting on behalf of his people whose anger against the two wrongs of the two main political parties are glaring.

“Hon Dogara knows as a fact that his position does not reflect the heart and mind of majority of the Nigerian populace who are already on the moving train to take back the country from the primeval political thinkers like him.”

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has summed his journey of life, so far, as a manifestation of God’s grace, with a promise that he will never abuse or deny such grace that has kept him going.

Speaking at the 22 Years Anniversary of Rhema Cathedral, Lagos, Obi reminded the congregation that whatever achievements one makes in life is only by God’s grace. He said that without the hand of God upon an individual, his journey of life would be filled with untold misery. He acknowledged that he would not have achieved the level of wealth, fame and power if not for the grace and mercies of God.

Obi stated that the same grace that has brought him thus far will lead him on: “I am contesting to be the president of Nigeria because I know I am the most qualified for the job, among other presidential candidates. I may not have the kind of financial muscle other contestants have, but I have the grace and mercy of God to lead me through to victory, because my vision for the nation is genuine.”

Obi explained that it is not only a sin against God, but sin against humanity, for one to abuse God’s grace, by mismanaging public fund or living in self-aggrandisement, when given access to power.

He called on all public office holders and politicians to always be careful with their lifestyles and ensure that they discharge their duties to the people, knowing that God will demand account of their stewardship hereafter.

In his response, the General Overseer of Rhema Church, Lagos, Pastor Anene Nwachukwu, appreciated Obi for coming to spend time and share some wisdom nuggets with them. He testified that the stellar achievements that has trailed Obi’s journey, both in corporate and political world, are bold testament of God’s grace upon his life.

