Politics

2023: Dogora swimming against the tide – Obi-Datti media

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)
  • *Says ex-Speaker playing double standard

The media office of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, said former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and his group, are swimming against the tide by adopting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for next year’s election, ahead Obi.

The former Speaker had over the weekend, announced the adoption of the PDP candidate for the 2023 presidential election by a faction of Northern Christians against the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The other group led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, had earlier adopted Obi as its candidate.

The Obi-Datti media, in a statement on Sunday, described the former Speaker’s decision as “unpopular,” which it added, “amounts to running from frying pan to fire; from one injustice  to another and claiming to be acting on behalf  his people whose anger for the two wrongs of the two main political parties are glaring.

“Hon Dogara knows as a fact that his position does not reflect the heart and mind of majority of the Nigerian populace who are already on the moving train to take back the country from the primeval political thinkers like him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Defection of PDP govs to APC won’t affect the party in 2023 – Olafeso

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Dr. Eddy Olafeso is the immediate past National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, he speaks on the defection of some governors elected on the platform of party to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the state of the nation President Muhammadu Buhari recently […]
Politics

2023: Why insecurity may threaten elections

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Security challenges, secessionist agitations and restructuring are some of the factors threatening the 2023 general election, writes ONYEKACHI EZE   The revelations at the public hearing organised by the Senate Joint Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Navy and Marine Transport, on Firearms Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2021 and Exclusive Economic Zones Act […]
Politics

Winners and losers of Osun governorship election

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to celebrate its victory in the Osun State governorship election and the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect, there are a number of winners and losers of the contest and they are not hard to identify. ANAYO EZUGWU reports   Despite being out of governance in Osun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica