2023: Dogora swimming against the tide – Obi-Datti media

*Says ex-Speaker playing double standard

The media office of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr. Peter Obi, said former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and his group, are swimming against the tide by adopting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for next year’s election, ahead Obi.

The former Speaker had over the weekend, announced the adoption of the PDP candidate for the 2023 presidential election by a faction of Northern Christians against the same faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The other group led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, had earlier adopted Obi as its candidate.

The Obi-Datti media, in a statement on Sunday, described the former Speaker’s decision as “unpopular,” which it added, “amounts to running from frying pan to fire; from one injustice to another and claiming to be acting on behalf his people whose anger for the two wrongs of the two main political parties are glaring.

“Hon Dogara knows as a fact that his position does not reflect the heart and mind of majority of the Nigerian populace who are already on the moving train to take back the country from the primeval political thinkers like him.”