2023: Dokpesi seeks North East’s support for Atiku

DAAR Communications Founder, Raymond Dokpesi, has appealed to the North- East to support ex-Vice- President Atiku Abubakar’s bid to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku lost the 2019 election to President Muham-madu Buhari. Dokpesi, the leader of the committee canvassing support for Atiku, made the appeal yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State. He bemoaned insecurity, disunity and youth unemployment in the country, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed. Dokpesi said: “The North-East is the only zone that has not produced a President since 1966 and I challenged the people to rise up and support Atiku Abubakar in that regard.” Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said: “Considering the fact that Atiku is a son of Adamawa, the state will no doubt rally around him towards becoming the President of Nigeria”. Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, said Adamawa is 100 per cent behind Atiku and urged the people to continue to support him.

 

