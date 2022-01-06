2023: Dokpesi seeks North East’s support for Atiku

DAAR Communications Founder, Raymond Dokpesi, has appealed to the North- East to support ex-Vice- President Atiku Abubakar’s bid to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Atiku lost the 2019 election to President Muham-madu Buhari. Dokpesi, the leader of the committee canvassing support for Atiku, made the appeal yesterday in Yola, Adamawa State. He bemoaned insecurity, disunity and youth unemployment in the country, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed. Dokpesi said: “The North-East is the only zone that has not produced a President since 1966 and I challenged the people to rise up and support Atiku Abubakar in that regard.” Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said: “Considering the fact that Atiku is a son of Adamawa, the state will no doubt rally around him towards becoming the President of Nigeria”. Fintiri, represented by his deputy, Chief Crowther Seth, said Adamawa is 100 per cent behind Atiku and urged the people to continue to support him.
Related Articles
Money laundering: Court convicts Maina, sentences him to 8 years imprisonment
T he Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday convicted and sentenced former Chairman of the defunct Pensions Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, to eight years in prison for money laundering. Justice Okon Abang, found Maina guilty on all 12 counts the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred against him and his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: States’ tax revenue fell by 40% in 2020 –Govs
This isn’t time for vaccine nationalism, FG tells U.S. State governments, last year, lost 40 per cent in tax earnings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disclosing this in Abuja at the first Technology & Tax Event seminar organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum in partnership with the World Bank and the International Centre […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anxiety over Ajimobi’s health
There was anxiety last night over the health of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Some online medium broke the news of his death yesterday. But the media aide to the ex-governor, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, debunked the ‘rumoured death’. Tunji in a statement posted on his social media said Nigerians should disregard the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)