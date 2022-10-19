2023: Don’t abandon governance for campaigns- Buhari warns ministers, others

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Government Agencies not to abandon the business of governance for, saying “any infraction will be viewed seriously.”

The President who urged the officials to commence preparation of their hand-over notes, gave this warning during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa yesterday.

This came after he signed the Executive Order (EO) 012 on Improving Performance Management, Coordination and Implementation of Presidential Priorities.

The President told participants at the Retreat that with the commencement of campaigns towards the 2023 general elections, the business of governance must continue to receive the needed attention during this period.

He said: “Consequently, all Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies must remain focused in the discharge of their duties, as any infraction will be viewed seriously.

“Our collective goal is to map out a transition plan for the incoming Administration to ensure proper documentation of all the Policies, Programmes and Projects of Government with up-to-date status of implementation.”

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the lessons learned in the last three years of implementing the administration’s policies, programmes and projects would serve as the needed tool to propel every ministry to remain committed and focused.

He also charged the ministers, permanent secretaries and heads of government agencies to step-up, double their efforts and work in synergy toward total delivery of the Administration’s set targets.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...