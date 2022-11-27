2023: Don’t allow PDP, Atiku into Aso Rock –Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, yesterday, said that Nigerians don’t deserve the governance of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) again.

Tinubu, who spoke at the APC Presidential Campaign in Lagos State, alleged that the PDP plunged the commonwealth of the country for 16 years to themselves.

The APC Presidential Candidate also appealed to Lagosians to vote back the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

Tinubu attacked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, stating that he should be retired in 2023.

“I know one man, one selfish man he has been running for the presidency since 1999. His name is Atiku Abubakar. He ran in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he also ran under Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) but he lost in the contest.

“I want you to teach him a moral lesson at the poll with your votes. The PDP was in government for 16 years, they gave you estimated bills, and they did not remember Badadry Road, East-West Road, Second Niger Bridge, among others.

They are ingrates. You can see all our governors here, they are behind me,”

In the statement by Tunde Rahman of the Tinubu Media Office, he said that Atiku Abubakar had contested presidency in all the major parties in the country and therefore called on Nigerians not to allow the Peoples Democratic Party anywhere near the Nigeria’s commonwealth again because of the destruction the party wrought on the country.

He said: “I thank the Almighty Allah and the good people of Lagos State for a place to stand, from which I could deploy my talents to mobilise like-minded Progressives to defend this great city.”

The APC Presidential candidate said his party’s campaign is a broom revolution, and invoking the spirit of his late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji, the Iyaloja-General, he followed up with a folksong, singing in Yoruba, “Dagunro o se je, Tinubu o se pa,” meaning literally that he cannot be killed.

Tinubu said he would continue with progressive government where Nigerians will not be forgotten in education, healthcare and employment generation.

The former Lagos State

Atigovernor, who spoke partly in Yoruba, took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing him a veteran aspirant, who should go home and rest.

“Atiku contested in SDP. He contested in PDP; he contested in ACN when we rescued him from Obasanjo.

Now he is contesting again in PDP. He should go home and rest,” adding that Nigerians should never allow him and his party near the country’s commonwealth.

“Atiku has been running. Use your PVC to vote him and his party out. Use your votes to retire him permanently this time. We must never again allow the rapacious and visionless gang of Peoples Destroying People to come near our commonwealth again. They were in government for 16 years. They didn’t remember Badagry Expressway; they didn’t remember East-West Road; they didn’t remember 2nd Niger Bridge.”

To underscore his support across the country, Tinubu noted that Governors of Kano, Kastina, Kaduna, Kwara, Kebbi and other APC Governors were with him unlike his opponent, who could not hold his party together.

Tinubu again used the opportunity of the rally to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to the development of Nigeria and Lagos State.

“I specially thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented Federal support and commitment to Lagos State. We have come a long way from Presidents whose sole obsession was to capture or conquer Lagos in do-or-die fashion, to a President who loves the state greatly and is keen to see it do very well.

“Lagos has benefited tremendously in terms of infrastructure development, whether it is the Lagos-Ibadan Railway line, or the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki Expressway, the revamped National Theatre, the new International Airport Terminal or the support that has made the Lekki Deep Sea Port possible and the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, as well as the Red Line of the Lagos Metro, which is sharing part of the Federal corridor,” he said.

Addressing the massive rally on the importance of sustaining the progressive governance in Lagos State, Tinubu urged Lagosians to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, for second term.

“Dear Lagosians, my appeal to you today, is to ask you to renew the mandate of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat for another four years. Do not let the execution and implementation of the bold vision of more than two decades be aborted or suspended.

“The lives of over 22 million people are too important to be subjected to tragic experiments in the hands of kindergarten politicians. Babajide Sanwo-olu and Obafemi Hamzat have been schooled in the finest tradition of people-management and development planning.”

Present at the rally were the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

Others included the Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaigns and Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, as well as Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti). Also present were Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi

There were also members of the APC National Working Committee, National Assembly members and Ministers.

Welcoming the dignitaries and people of Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu thanked Asíwájú for the foundation he laid in the state and the legacies he left behind as governor, saying he is the right man for the presidency in 2023.

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the 22 APC Governors, thanked the Lagos governor for the successful rally.

“Our party leadership and governors believe in Asíwájú and for the right reasons. The world economy has been challenged, Nigeria inclusive. We need someone of Asíwájú’s standing and pedigree to take over to help the country wade through,” he said.

Gbajabiamila commended Asíwájú for his investment in human capacity, saying he has developed more people than any others.

“There is a lot to be said about Asíwájú. He is the most investigated Nigerian and nothing has been found against him. ”

The DG of the campaigns, Hon. Lalong, said Asíwájú Tinubu has the character and capacity to lead Nigeria and ensure equity and justice to all parts of the country, adding that with Asíwájú and Shettima, Nigerians would have no cause to regret.

“People of Eko if other people across Nigeria say they want Jagaban as the next president, will you reject him?

Charity begins at home and l know that Lagosians are smart people, who will not only support Tinubu because he is their own but also because he has the capacity, ability, goodwill and chrisma to serve Nigeria with fairness, equity and justice.

“This is a renewed hope and do not be deceived by some candidates who will give you false statistics and make fake promises of what they have done. Asiwaju has done it and you can testify it. Other candidates who live and do business in Lagos which Asiwaju has contributed in building are now promising you heaven on earth, don’t buy their lies.”

Tinubu promised that he will continue a progressive government for this country where everybody will be included.

Tinubu also pledged not to forget the people in education, healthcare and employment when he becomes the president.

He said: “I promise that we will continue a progressive government for this country where everybody will be included. You will not be forgotten in education, in healthcare, in employment, you will not be forgotten. We will do our best and it is not easy at the starting point but Nigeria has since seen progress.”

Tinubu urged the youth to collect their permanent voters card (PVC) and vote for APC in the forthcoming elections. He asked them to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state because of all the good works he is doing for the people.

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as the architect of the modern Lagos. He said having worked closely with Tinubu, the former governor had proved himself to be a man with a fountain of knowledge. The governor argued that based on his assessment, Tinubu was the best man for the job of president.

“Thank you, Asiwaju, for being the architect and builder of the modern Lagos that we’re all enjoying today, for having the vision, the character, the tenacity to push forth an idea into a plan that has birthed the new Lagos today.

“Asiwaju has had a reputation as an advocate, a champion of unity, and a man that as continued to stand for the creation of our country. We can see this, of course, from all of the outstanding things that he has been doing both on a professional level and within his political career. His reputation stands tall amongst his peers and we will continue to derive from his wealth of experience in Lagos in the past 23 years.”

