News

2023: Don’t be carried away by rallies -Okotie warns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Interim government campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie has warned Nigerians not to get carried away by the crowds they see at political rallies.

In his latest bulletin released from his media office in Lagos, by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, Okotie said the presence of the mixed multitude at campaign rallies is no indication that a presidential candidate enjoys the support of the people.

Rev Okotie, who is promoting his Aboriginal Democracy agenda as an alternative to the current system of government, said crowd-renting is mainly responsible for the crowd we see at rallies, which is why we sometimes find same people at different rallies.

He explained that some people attend these rallies purely out of curiosity or to catch a glimpse of the political leaders or to be part of the action.

Speaking further on the 2023 election in interview with Kaftan TV’s Funmilayo Osho-Kumolu, on the programme, Daybreak Africa, State of the Nation, the Reverend argued that Aboriginal Democracy is the only concept that could produce the change Nigeria needs, not an election as being pursued.

Okotie said: “Nigeria’s second attempt at democracy has failed us as a nation.”

He insists that an interim government is required to fashion a new, effective constitution that would be acceptable to all the federating units, before a realistic election could be conducted.

Okotie concluded that those who are opposed to restructuring are benefiting from the current system of recycled leadership, which has produced the present economic stagnation.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PDP obsolete, not ready for change, says Okogwu

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Former Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) House of Assembly candidate, Afikpo North East constituency, Ebonyi State in 2019 general election, Iheukwumere Okogwu, yesterday said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as expected by many because PDP was an obsolete party. He said the opposition party was not […]
News

ASUU Strike: Shelve planned protest, FG appeals to NLC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to cancel its planned protest over the prolonged strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal Thursday at a meeting with the leadership of NLC in his […]
News Top Stories

APC Chair: I’ll abide by consensus arrangement brokered by Buhari –Sani Musa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) draws closer, one of the leading aspirants for the national chairmanship, Senator Sani Musa, has intensified his consultations and strategies ahead of the party election.   Senator Musa, who currently represents Niger East in the National Assembly, has been engaging in consultations with stakeholders in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica