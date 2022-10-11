News

2023: Don’t concentrate campaigns in Abuja, Buhari charges APC women

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged women on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist the temptation of concentrating their campaigns only in Abuja but endeavour to spread over the entire country. Buhari gave this charge yesterdaywhileinaugurating theAPCWomenPresidential Campaign Committee (APCWPCC) at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the President acknowledged contributions of the women population to his victoriesatboththe2015and2019 presidential polls, charging them to repeat same in 2023 byensuringtheemergenceof  the APC candidate, Asiwaju BolaTinubuandhisrunningmate, Kashim Shettima as president and vice president respectively. Buhari, who noted that women accounted for 47 per cent of votes in the 2019 elections, said women participation would also be significant in the 2023 polls. On the need to spread the sensitisation of voters and canvass for votes for the APC candidates, Buhari said: “As this launch is being hosted in Abuja, we must remember that the real war lies in far flung places away from Abuja. “The task ahead lies in over 8,000 wards and 774 local governments across the country where party faithful will have to make a case before fellow citizens on our party’s candidate, articulating the vision and the programme for the country. “Thecampaign, therefore, should resist the temptation for it to be turned into an Abuja-centric activity but establish the connection between the voting public and our presidential candidate and for other candidates for offices throughout Nigeria; that should be the ultimate objective.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

