2023: Don’t concentrate campaigns in Abuja, Buhari charges APC women

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged women on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to resist the temptation of concentrating their campaigns only in Abuja but endeavour to spread over the entire country. Buhari gave this charge yesterdaywhileinaugurating theAPCWomenPresidential Campaign Committee (APCWPCC) at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa. Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the President acknowledged contributions of the women population to his victoriesatboththe2015and2019 presidential polls, charging them to repeat same in 2023 byensuringtheemergenceof the APC candidate, Asiwaju BolaTinubuandhisrunningmate, Kashim Shettima as president and vice president respectively. Buhari, who noted that women accounted for 47 per cent of votes in the 2019 elections, said women participation would also be significant in the 2023 polls. On the need to spread the sensitisation of voters and canvass for votes for the APC candidates, Buhari said: “As this launch is being hosted in Abuja, we must remember that the real war lies in far flung places away from Abuja. “The task ahead lies in over 8,000 wards and 774 local governments across the country where party faithful will have to make a case before fellow citizens on our party’s candidate, articulating the vision and the programme for the country. “Thecampaign, therefore, should resist the temptation for it to be turned into an Abuja-centric activity but establish the connection between the voting public and our presidential candidate and for other candidates for offices throughout Nigeria; that should be the ultimate objective.
Related Articles
Colby Blackwell speaks on Goals and Future Plans
It is human nature to plan and work towards a goal as it gives life a sense of direction and purpose. The goals are something you are passionate about and want to succeed in. Colby Blackwell is one such teenager studying in Mount Brook, Alabama. He is also a sportsman planning to probably pursue majors […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Defence minister visits troops in Maiduguri, commends them for good work
Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has paid an assessment visit to troops fighting insurgency in the North East. The minister visited the troops on Friday and was accompanied by Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, and other principal military officers. Magashi, who was received at the headquarters of operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, Borno State, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coronavirus: Australian state reimposes restrictions after spike in cases
The Australian state of Victoria will reimpose tighter coronavirus restrictions after a spike in cases. From Monday, there will be a stricter limit on the number of people allowed to meet up in public or visit another person’s home after 25 new cases of COVID-19were reported overnight – the highest increase in two […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)