2023: Don’t despair, PDP’ll right APC’s wrong, Atiku tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope, assuring that the party would ameliorate the pains inflicted on them by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Atiku in a New Year message to the people, congratulated them “for surviving the harrowing experience” imposed on them by the ruling party for over seven years.
He described the year 2023 as “a defining moment for the country,” adding that he was “inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as one recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.”
The former vice president told the people not to despair, stating, “hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again.”
He called on them to support the PDP’s cause “to recover and rebuild Nigeria for a prosperous 2023 and beyond.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

