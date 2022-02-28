2023: Don’t disgrace yourself by joining APC, Sagay advises Jonathan

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, yesterday, urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to respect himself and not be pressured into joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

He said it was instructive for Jonathan to respect himself as an elderstateman instead of allowing “political gimmicks ruin his treasured political career.”

Prior to Sagay’s advise, there had been rumours that formerPresidentJonathanis nursing to contest again for the 2023 presidential election. Recall that this is also on the sidelines of the new dates approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the general elections.

Speaking on this, Sagay, who alleged that those behind the plan to bring Jonathan into the APC want him to serve as President for one tenure and then hand over to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who is presently the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

He said: “Now we are hearing from the sides, former president, Goodluck Jonathan wants to join APC. Why would a man who had been president before denigrate himself to that level?

“I hear that the conspiracy is to bring in Jonathan as APC presidential candidate and Buni as the vice-presidential candidate. “If APC wins, Jonathan will go away after four years and Buni becomes the president.

That is the rumour I’m hearing now.” Meanwhile, the publisher of Ovation Magazine International, Dele Momodu, has paid a visit to the graveside of his mother as he began his campaign for Nigeria’s president in 2023.

New Telegraph checks revealed that Momodu uploaded the events which occurred this weekend on his Instagram page. It could be recalled that Dele Momodu’s mother, Madam Gladys Arike Momodu (nee Fatoye), died in May 2007. Momodu also paid a visit to the palace of Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, to ask for his royal blessings.

According to Momodu, Nigeria needs to be salvaged from the bad leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Momodu, who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was welcomed to the palace by relatives and family members of his late mother, as well as his supporters and admirers.

Addressing the gathering at the palace, Momodu said: “I have been greatly humbled by the excitement already generated which reminds me of how it was 29 years ago when your good friend, my own adopted father, Chief Moshood Abiola, threw his hat in the ring.

“It is very obvious that Nigerians are eager to restore that promise of hope and the accompanying peace and joy that we lost.”

