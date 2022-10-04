2023: Don’t expect parents, students to vote APC with ASUU strike –APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC from Abia State, Nze Esiaga, has said that the ruling party should not expect students and their parents to vote for them in the next year general election, should the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ strike continue.

Esiaga stated this yesterday in a letter entitled: “In the best interest of our great party,” addressed to the APC NationalChairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. It would be recalled that the present ASUU strike has lasted more than 7 months with no respite in sight. The former House of Representatives Member, addressing the consequences said: “ASUUstrikehaslingered too long and APC as a ruling party in Nigeria should with the speed of light wield into the matter for a quick resolution.

“Come to think of it; students and their parents may not vote for us if this strike action continues, unless we don’t need their votes to win elections in 2023.”

The former House mem asked the APC national leadership to do more on the issues that are likely to cause crisis in the party, adding: “The directives of President Muhammadu Buhari on the refund of nomination fees paid by the candidates who were denied election during theMarchconvention should be complied with in the best interest of our great party.

“Abia APC Integrity Group, ably led by our 2019 governorship candidate and immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Sampson Ogah, is strongly opposed to the obnoxious arrangement whereby Chief Ikechi Emenike is the owner of the state structure of the party and he is also the governorship candidate.

He singlehandedly chose the National Welfare Secretary of APC that was allocated to Abia State and he chose all the candidates for the forthcoming elections; and he in conjunctionwithGovernorHope Uzodinma compelled all the national delegates to vote for Senator Ahmed Lawan.”

Expressing regrets on the state of Abia APC, Esiaga noted: “Those who made it impossible for Abia delegates to vote for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not serve in the campaign council and should not be allowed tonominatecommitteemembers, because they have their hidden agenda.

“There was no fairness in the composition of Senator Adighije-led Reconciliation CommitteeandIsuggestthat Senator Abdullahi Adamu – led Reconciliation Committee report be implemented.

“Take it from me for the umpteenth time, Sir: Chief Ikechi Emenike does not have the electoral value that will ensure his victory in 2023. Uzodimma of Imo State should be called to order on his ambition of annexing Abia to his state as Abians will henceforth not entertain any further interference on our matters by him.”

