2023: Don’t heat up the system, Emmanuel warns politicians

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Deacon Udom Emmanuel has accused elected and appointed political office holders in the state of plotting against the wellbeing of the state in a bid to achieve their political ambitions.

Emmanuel lamented many elected and appointed officers in the state have abandoned their duties to work towards who emerged as the next governor in 2023.

The governor made the allegation in a radio and television broadcast to mark the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the state. The speech was captioned “33 Years of God’s Favour and Grace.”

“Let me again ask you my dear people to de-emphaize the flaming passion of partisan politics and come together to build a solid state where our children will look back and say ‘thank God that we once had a revolutionary and visionary leader who saw things through the prism of the common good as opposed to doing so, through political lenses.’

“I call on our stakeholders across the political divide not to de-market the state or to sponsor spurious and false allegations against those they disagree with politically. We should not poison the well of our brotherhood with vitriolic attacks on our leaders using blackmail and other unwholesome tendencies.

“There is no need to heat up the system with unnecessary and unhelpful agitations for 2023 succession plans. When the time comes, our God, to whom all power belong will guide and direct our footsteps. Let me use this opportunity to caution all those who may entertain certain devious political ambitions to refrain from some of the antics which we already are aware of. Akwa Ibom people will be monitoring you to see if you are executing the task for which you were selected out of seven million people or you are busy using government’s time to indulge in a project which time has not yet come.

“Fellow Akwa Ibomites, I have no private purpose to accomplish, no enemies to punish, no axe to grind, no animosity to entertain, no hatred to nurture, no other propelling impulses than to serve this state to the best of my God’s given ability and ensure a greater future for us and our children-so help me God!” Emmanuel said..

