2023: Don’t instigate crisis in Bayelsa PDP, Dickson warns mischief makers

Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and representative of Bayelsa West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Chief Seriake Dickson, has warned mischief makers against instigating needless divisions in the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Bayelsa State.

 

Dickson, who gave the warning while addressing journalists in Abuja, warned politicians who are out to cause disaffection within the leadership of the party over permutations towards the 2023 general elections to desist forthwith.

 

He enjoined them to remember the mercy and grace of God which blessed the party’s joint effort to retrieve its stolen mandate, in an effort led by him to midwife the advent of the current administration.

He said: “My attention has been drawn by my media aides to a scurrilous , anonymous article making the around whose objective is clearly aimed at sowing a seed of discord in Bayelsa PDP “I know that in a politicking period as this, a lot of grievances and disappointments will find expression, faceless articles or statements which if not carefully managed can create crisis and a negative atmosphere.”

 

