News

2023: Don’t interfere in Nigeria’s internal politics, Buhari warns ambassadors

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Ambassadors against interfering in the country’s internal politics. In a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, who told them to operate within limits of their schedules, gave this warning at the presentation of Letters of Credence by the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman. He said: “You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at the very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023.

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.’’ While calling for the support of the envoys in tackling rising global insecurity, and strengthening of communality, Buhari said: “We are living in unprecedented times and with so many uncertainties, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19. “The rise in global insecurity and the devastation of our environments caused by Climate Change among other existential threats to our collective peace, progress and shared values.”

 

Our Reporters

