2023: Dont interfere in Nigeria’s internal politics, Buhari warns diplomats

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned diplomats in the country to steer clear of the nation’s internal politics.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President, who counseled them to operate within limits of their schedule, gave this warning at the presentation of Letters of Credence ceremony by the Ambassadors of Czech Republic, Zdenek Krejci; Italy, Stephano De Leo; Spain, Juan Ignacio Sell Sanz and Israel, Michael Shual Freeman.

Buhari said: “You are assuming your diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at very interesting political period as Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023.

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.’’

While calling for the support of the envoys in tackling rising global insecurity, and strengthening of communality, Buhari said: “We are living in unprecedented times and with so many uncertainties, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in global insecurity and the devastation of our environments caused by climate change among other existential threats to our collective peace, progress and shared values.

“Different factors that accounted for these challenges go beyond the abilities of any single country to effectively contain alone. Matters of security have become the business of all the nations of the world to work closely together to build consensus in order to overcome these challenges.”

According to him, his government has, despite the daunting challenges in terms of insecurity, fight against corruption, diversification of the economy and efforts in promoting food governance, continued to make steady progress.

