2023: Don’t misuse opportunity to elect leaders with focus, CAN tells Nigerians

Regina Otokpa, ABUJA

As Nigerians celebrate the dawn of a New Year, the 2023: Don’t misuse opportunity to elect leaders with focus, CAN tells Nigerians Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the long-awaited general election holding in the first quarter of 2023 is an opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the negativities in the country by ensuring they vote in leaders who are focused.

 

In a New Year message yesterday, in Abuja, President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who said it would be a year of turnaround in Nigeria’s fortune, urged politicians to be more responsible in playing politics with the best interest of the masses at heart. He said: “The out-gone year was one too many as a result of the seeming  unabated climate of fear and uncertainty not just in Nigeria, but across the world.

 

However, as Christians, we testify of God’s kindness and faithfulness in 2022, considering the unconscionable attempts by criminal elements wielding sophisticated weapons to stake a claim on our lives and freedom as well as the steady decline in the national economy.

“Amid these challenges, 2023 is a year of golden opportunities for us a people. I pray that Nigerians will not miss or misuse the opportunity to choose leaders with focus and compassion, who will lead our country to greatness.”

While advising religious leaders to avoid comments or actions that would affect a free, fair and credible elections, the CAN president also appealed to security agencies not to relent in their efforts to ensure safety, peace and security in the country, especially during the general election. His words: “In the same vein, religious leaders should know that there is life after the general election of 2023.

 

Therefore, our speeches and conduct should focus on encouraging our people to build a Nigeria where equity, justice and fairness will reign supreme. “While we look forward to having a better Nigeria, let us continue praying that the Lord will strengthen our present political leaders to oversee the elections and a successful transition to a new administration in 2023.

“We urge the government to do more to stop the downward trend of our economy by checking the sources of leakages and wastage of our national resources in 2023. May 2023 be the year of divine turnaround in the fortunes of our nation in Jesus’ mighty name.”

 

