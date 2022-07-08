2023: Don’t play politics with ethnicity, religion- Northern Elders tell politicians

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF), yesterday expressed worry over the level politician play up religion and ethnicity in choosing their candidates. A statement in Abuja by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, reads: “Northern Elders’ Forum is deeply concerned over developments in many aspects of our politics as they relate to preparations for the 2023 elections and beyond.

These developments threaten our already distressed democratic process. “Our politics now operates outside safe and tolerable boundaries, and the nation will pay dearly for the desperation and limitations of those who ought to show leadership and responsibility among our politicians. “It is not responsible to resist the urge to caution politicians only on the ground that many matters that will impact our lives and the quality of our national existence are purely internal affairs of political parties. “The search for a running mate for the APC’s presidential candidate with religious faith of two individuals as the sole issue at stake represents a sad reminder that our politicians will not allow our democratic system to grow beyond the narrowest of confinements.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...