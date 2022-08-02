News Top Stories

2023: Don’t play with Christians, Archbishop Ibezim warns politicians

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA Comment(0)

The Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rev. Chibuzor Alexander Ibezim, has warned politicians against taking Christians for granted ahead of the 2023 election.

 

Ibezim, who spoke with reporters to mark his 60th birthday celebration yesterday, frowned on the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Muslim/Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential poll, saying Christians are not “second class citizens”.

 

The cleric said: “Let me tell you, if Nigerians are going to succeed, the country should not play with Christians. Whether you like it or not, Christianity has suffered persecution right from the days of Christ.

 

“What is going on the church will always succeed so it is in the interest of that the church succeeds. “Anywhere the church doesn’t succeed that place will go back to darkness.

“For the Muslim-Muslim candidacy or Christian- Christian candidacy, it is  important that Christians have a say in government.

 

“We are not second class citizens and by the time you find Christians as second class citizens you are finished. “I’m looking at a Christian- Muslim ticket with a Christian up there, and Muslim under him. That is my position. For Nigeria to survive, we must recognize the church and nobody fights the people of God and succeeds.”

 

Ibezim blamed the proliferation for some of the  problems Christians are facing in Nigeria. He said: “I don’t blame them because when many people call themselves Bishops that is the effect of proliferation.

 

“If you come to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), many people claim to be Bishops. If you claim to be Bishop let it be that God has said. But if it is not the wrath of God will visit you. “What they are doing is not of God and it is very satanic.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

