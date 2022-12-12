Lawrence Olaoye, ABUJA Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has begged the people of Katsina State not to put him to shame, but vote candidates of the ruling All Progressives Con- 2023: Don’t put me to shame, vote APC, Buhari begs Katsina electorates gress (APC) all the way. Buhari madethepleaover the weekend in Dumurkol, Daura, Katsina State at the APC governorship campaign. The President, who was represented at the rally by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, expressed optimism that the people in the campaign team would not fail because of their electoral values and capacities, said: “Coming to campaign here is just to thank the people of Dumurkol because they need no lecture on whom to vote for to succeed President Buhari in 2023.” He told the gathering that the President had directed that they vote for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima for president and vice, Dikkon Radda and Kobe for Katsina governorship and deputy as well as Nasiru Sanni for the Senate in the area “Vote for APC from top to bottom, whoever comes here after decamping to another party and says he is with President Buhari is a liar; he is not with President Muhammadu Buhari, it’s APC all the way. “Every individual from Dumurkol or Daura or Katsina will market APC, and anybody contesting under any other party should not be campaigned for because NigeriahasgivenDumurkol, Daura and Katsina State what other states wanted to have and they never get because over 200 million Nigerians choose someone from this domain to lead the country for good eight years. “Nigerians have done everything to this community, Daura and Katsina State, so nobody can shame him here. “President Buhari has doneeverythingtoDauraand Katsina State. Just yesterday we were in the road when I saw a trailer with load of irons for railway tracks to be laid from Daura to a Katsina to Maradi and by God’s grace bytheendof thisadministration train services will start fromKanotoDaura,” hesaid. Meanwhile, the District Head of Dumurkol/President Buhari’s nephew, Alhaji MusaHaro, hasassuredNigeriansthat thepeople of Daura and the entire Katsina State would vote massively for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 elections. Haro also told journalists theywouldvoteDikkoRadda for governor, describing him as the only credible governorship candidate for 2023 election in the state. “I know Dikko Radda for over 30 years when we were in Kaduna, back in 1993: he is humble, honest and a very good person and he values relationships andcan govern Katsina very well. “He was a local government chairman during the late governor Yar’Adua’s government, he was the first chairman that constructed a roadmore than 20 kilometres, and he built schools and hospitals and started women’s empowerment then. The people of Katsina State are lucky to have such a credible person as a candidate under APC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...