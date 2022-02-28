News

2023: Don’t put pressure on Osinbajo, Ogun monarch cautions support groups

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Akarigbo and Paramount of Remoland in Ogun State, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Monday cautioned political groups against pressurising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo into contesting for President in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The monarch, who is the Chairman of the Ogun State Traditional Council, advised the various support groups calling on Osinbajo to declare his Presidential ambition to give the Vice President time and allow him make his choice without pressure.

Oba Ajayi stated this in his palace in Sagamu while receiving a group of youths under the aegis of “Act Now”, demanding that the VP should throw his hat into the ring for the 2023 election.

Several political groups in the state have met with the Monarch to prevail on him to declare his intention for next year’s presidential election.

Oba Ayaji, who rules over Remo kingdom where Osinbajo hails from, however, said the Vice President “knows the right thing to do” on his ambition.

The first class monarch described Osinbajo as a competent leader who would deliver if he emerged President.

According to him, Nigeria is battling a myriad of challenges and it requires a good leadership structure to resolve it.

He said: “There is a lot of work involved. I can assure you that the Professor knows what is right for this country; he knows what is right for himself and what’s right for the family.

“Just like you said, it is a request that you have asked me to put across, I will put it across. It does not cost me anything to put it across to him.

“There are a lot of issues in the interplay of Nigerian politics. Take it from me that that man is a very knowledgeable person. He knows what is right. He knows what he should do. What we need to do is to continue to pray for him that God will grant him wisdom to continue to do what’s right.

“I’m sure he would consider it and he is considering it. Fingers crossed.

“A friend of mine was here recently and he was telling me that, well, if God wants this country to continue suffering that man (referring to Osinbajo) should say he is not interested in the presidential seat. That’s a loaded statement.”

 

