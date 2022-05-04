News Top Stories

2023: Don’t run against Tinubu, Badmus urges other Yoruba aspirants

Ayobami Agboola, OSOGBO

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba land, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, has appealed to vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and other South West aspirants to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race and allow the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the sole aspirant from the region.

 

He stated thereasonswhy the Vice President, YemiOsinbajo, and other aspirants of Yoruba race should not run against Tinubu.

 

Specifically, the elder statesman urged the other aspirants to consider the roles Tinubu played in their success stories and desist from contesting the ticket of the APC with him.

 

He added that almost all South West states had benefited from Tinubu. Olatunde-Badmus, while addressing journalists in Osogbo yesterday, asked Osinbajo, Fayose, and others to allow Tinubu, being the oldest among them and first to formally declare interest, to clinch the ticket, stressing that failure to do this would divide the over 12 million votes that would come from the South West.

 

According to the Muslim leader and businessman, all other presidential aspirants had at one time or the other got tremendous assistance fromTinubu, adding thatthey should allow wisdom to prevailbystepping downforhim.

 

TheMuslimleader opined: “What I am after is the unity of this country and that Yoruba we are important race in Nigeria today.

 

In a race where we have about seven or eight of our children nowcomingto say they want to be president, there is only one vacant seat. Is it not a way of dividing the about 12 -13 million votes that Yorubahave?

 

If youhavebeen able to give respect to whom respect is due, we know ourselves and we know who is elderly among us, and we know who and who has contributed to our lives.

 

“So, what I am just saying is that only God knows who will be the next president of Nigeria, but in Yoruba, the area we are in is that we should not divide our votes, because it is not going to benefit us and that has been my emphasis.

 

The person that you might see me together with is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

 

