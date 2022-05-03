News

2023: Don’t run against Tinubu, Badmus urges other Yoruba aspirants

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba land, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, has appealed to vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and other South West aspirants to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race and allow the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be the sole aspirant from the region.

He stated the reasons why the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and other aspirants of Yoruba race should not run against Tinubu.

Specifically, the elder statesman urged the other aspirants to consider the roles Tinubu played in their success stories and desist from contesting the ticket of the APC with him. He added that almost all South West states had benefited from Tinubu.

Olatunde-Badmus, while addressing journalists in Osogbo Tuesday, asked Osinbajo, Fayose, and others to allow Tinubu, being the oldest among them and first to formally declare interest, to clinch the ticket, stressing that failure to do this would divide the over 12 million votes that would come from the South West.

According to the Muslim leader and businessman, all other presidential aspirants had at one time or the other got tremendous assistance from Tinubu, adding that they should allow wisdom to prevail by stepping down for him.

The Muslim leader opined: “What I am after is the unity of this country and that Yoruba we are important race in Nigeria today. In a race where we have about seven or eight of our children now coming to say they want to be president, there is only one vacant seat. Is it not a way of dividing the about 12 -13 million votes that Yoruba have? If you have been able to give respect to whom respect is due, we know ourselves and we know who is elderly among us, and we know who and who has contributed to our lives.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

