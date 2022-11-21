News

2023: Don’t vote evil and expect things to be good – Catholic Bishop 

The Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese Rev. Dr. Anselem Umoren (MSP) has urged Nigerians to vote wisely and stop expecting to see a positive turn around when they choose between “evil and a lesser evil.”

Speaking at the solemnization of Christ the King and Confirmation of faithful at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Gwagwalada,  Abuja, Umoren urged Nigerians to change the status quo and vote in leaders capable of delivering good governance to the benefit of the nation rather than their selfish interests,

He expressed worry that Nigerians were always caught up between two evil choices which would not bring anything good, he, however, stressed that citizens must themselves do good at times to be able to vote the right candidates to power.

He said: “As elections are coming people must learn to do the right things and vote for the person that is good, Nigerians are used to making choices between evil and lesser evil but evil is evil and you can’t choose between evils and expect things to be good. It’s not possible.”

 

