2023: Don’t vote for govs owing pensioners –S’West NUP tells members

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), South west zone, yesterday directed all its members not to vote for any governor or government that owes pensioners their entitlements in the forthcoming 2023 general election. The directive was part of the resolutions made at the end of quarterly meeting of the union in the zone, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The union also directed its members in the zone to embark on protests over the non-implementation of consequential adjustment in pensions arising from the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage. The meeting was attended by Chairmen and Secretaries of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti state chapters of the union. Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NUP, South-west zone, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, lamented that the governors in the zone owe pensioners their gratuities and pensions running into billions of naira.

“We want to advise our members to please shine their eyes and should not be carried away by the sentiment of the politicians. We will not succumb to the pittance the politicians are going to give us. “The meeting has decided that pensioners in the Southwest would have to have a rethink on who they will give their votes to.

And as such, the meeting has decided that pensioners in the zone should not vote governors and governments that owe them their entitlements, notably gratuities and pensions. “What is progressive and democratic in a government that owes pensioners’ humongous amounts of money running into billions of naira? Abatan urged members not to mistake the directive for election boycott, stressing: “We are not saying that we are going to boycott the election, we are not saying that we are not going to vote, but what we are saying is that pensioners should not vote those governors and governments that are owing them. “The implication of what we are saying is that we are going to have a trial of another government. This is not a matter of disenfranchisement, should we vote for somebody who owes so that he can continue to impoverish us?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...