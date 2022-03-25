News Top Stories

2023: Don’t vote for govs owing pensioners –S’West NUP tells members

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), South west zone, yesterday directed all its members not to vote for any governor or government that owes pensioners their entitlements in the forthcoming 2023 general election. The directive was part of the resolutions made at the end of quarterly meeting of the union in the zone, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The union also directed its members in the zone to embark on protests over the non-implementation of consequential adjustment in pensions arising from the implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage. The meeting was attended by Chairmen and Secretaries of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Lagos and Ekiti state chapters of the union. Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NUP, South-west zone, Comrade Olusegun Abatan, lamented that the governors in the zone owe pensioners their gratuities and pensions running into billions of naira.

“We want to advise our members to please shine their eyes and should not be carried away by the sentiment of the politicians. We will not succumb to the pittance the politicians are going to give us. “The meeting has decided that pensioners in the Southwest would have to have a rethink on who they will give their votes to.

And as such, the meeting has decided that pensioners in the zone should not vote governors and governments that owe them their entitlements, notably gratuities and pensions. “What is progressive and democratic in a government that owes pensioners’ humongous amounts of money running into billions of naira? Abatan urged members not to mistake the directive for election boycott, stressing: “We are not saying that we are going to boycott the election, we are not saying that we are not going to vote, but what we are saying is that pensioners should not vote those governors and governments that are owing them. “The implication of what we are saying is that we are going to have a trial of another government. This is not a matter of disenfranchisement, should we vote for somebody who owes so that he can continue to impoverish us?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Drug abuse: N’Assembly won’t allow degeneration of our values – Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that the National Assembly was determined to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to ensure that values of Nigerians did not suffer degeneration as a result of drug abuse. Lawan made the statement at the National Assembly in a keynote address delivered while declaring open a Public Hearing on the National Drugs […]
News

COVID-19: A low-key celebration for Navy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic recently forced the Nigerian Navy to celebrate its 64th year anniversary in a low key. That was a departure the high octane celebrations it was used to. The event was at the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa. Nigerian Navy’s 64th year’s anniversary celebration started on the 25th of May […]
News

Dry season: Enugu takes safety measures against fire outbreaks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Enugu State Fire Service said it will on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, commence campaign on safety measures against possible fire outbreaks in the state.   In a statement by the state’s Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Daniel Ohaa, the fire safety campaign, which will focus mainly against indiscriminate bush burning, will begin in markets […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica