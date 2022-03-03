2023: Drop your presidential bid, Onitiri advises Tinubu

National leader of the All-Progessives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been advised to drop his 2023 presidential ambition.

Giving this advice in a statement in Lagos yesterday, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri said this is a genuine and honest advice. “With what Nigerians are going through in the hands of APC government at the moment, we democrats strongly advise Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to back down on his Presidential election.

“Nigeria cannot afford another ailing and old president. This is a genuine and honest advice”, Onitiri said.

The politician berated the Federal Government over what he called “the government’s empathy on the suffering of Nigerians.”

He said this suffering must stop and the government must live to expectations and do the right things to alleviate the sufferings of the entire masses of this country who are now wallowing in abject poverty and want in the midst of plenty.

Onitiri frowned at the frequent travelling abroad of our President, Muhammadu Buhari when there were urgent salient national issues and concerns that warranted his urgent attention.

He explained that the president should have attended to the issues of fuel scarcity, the ASUU strike, grave insecurity challenges, bad economy, unemployment, and many other daunting problems confronting the nation before travelling abroad.

Although the issue of personal health is important, it should not look like a proverb that “Nero is partying when Rome is on fire”, Onitiri emphasised.

According to him, the recent fuel scarcity in the country is totally unacceptable. “This has almost crippled the economy and further impoverished our citizens.

“Not only that, there is imminent world war knocking at our door and thousands of our youths and other citizens are stranded in the Russia -Ukraine war zone.

“Ironically, some of them are refusing to come home. They prefer to die in Ukraine. This is the time Nigerians need the president to give us , succor and direction,” he stressed.

Onitiri warned Nigerians to choose their leaders with caution. Nigerians should shine their eyes. The type of leadership APC gave Nigerians since 2015 should be a big lesson to Nigerians to be wary of their leaders; by choosing their leaders wisely come 2023.

“The elections are around the corner, come 2023. Nigerians should carefully select those they will vote for. Vote for those who have good health, agile, highly cerebral and well educated. We need leaders that love his people and fear God,” he appealed.

