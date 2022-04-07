News

2023: DSS pledges rancour-free general elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged its readiness to ensure a free, fair and credible 2023 general election, devoid of rancour, anarchy. Accordingly, the secret service has sought the partnership and support of civil society organisations (CSOs), and other relevant stakeholders, to achieve the desired objective.

The Director General State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the call, yesterday at a one-day brainstorming session with CSOs, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), held at the “Yellow House” in Abuja. According to the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the programme was a demonstration of the DG’s commitment to forging a synergy between security/intelligence agencies, and CSOs. In his keynote address at the event, the DG, who was representedbytheDirectorof Administration at the Services’ headquarters, Mr. Kabiru Sani, expressed regret over the deliberate attempts by subversive elements to weaken democratic structures, through the instrumentality of the social media.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Green Africa Airlines, FCMB sign $31m deal, to boost air travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A new entrant into Nigeria’s aviation industry, Green Africa Airline, has formed a strategic partnership with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a leading financial institution in Nigeria. Revenue collected from all Green Africa customer sales transactions will be exclusively domiciled at Green Africa’s operating account with FCMB. Upon commencement of pre-sales in early 2021, FCMB […]
News

Why we didn’t join ASUU strike, by Kwara varsity

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has expressed its backing for the ongoing strike in public universities. But the Chairman Dr. Shehu Salahu said in a statement they decided not to join the strike because of the challenges facing the state-owned university. Salahu, who sought the understanding […]
News Top Stories

Fresh strike looms in varsities as NAAT issues 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…union demands fair allocation of N40bn earned allowance Barely two weeks after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its over nine months strike, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government. The university workers, who are protesting the disparity in the N40 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica