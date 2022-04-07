2023: DSS pledges rancour-free general elections

The Department of State Services (DSS) has pledged its readiness to ensure a free, fair and credible 2023 general election, devoid of rancour, anarchy. Accordingly, the secret service has sought the partnership and support of civil society organisations (CSOs), and other relevant stakeholders, to achieve the desired objective.

The Director General State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the call, yesterday at a one-day brainstorming session with CSOs, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), held at the “Yellow House” in Abuja. According to the spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the programme was a demonstration of the DG’s commitment to forging a synergy between security/intelligence agencies, and CSOs. In his keynote address at the event, the DG, who was representedbytheDirectorof Administration at the Services’ headquarters, Mr. Kabiru Sani, expressed regret over the deliberate attempts by subversive elements to weaken democratic structures, through the instrumentality of the social media.

