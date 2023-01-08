2023: Dumebi murdered ADC’s big dream of producing president –Nwosu

Barely a month and half to the February 25 presidential election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that has made much noise of birthing a third force to take Nigeria to el dorado, is yet to flag off its presidential campaign. Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who is at the moment battling to recover his Chairmanship position in court, blamed the party’s misfortune on the presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu. He speaks with ONYEKACHI EZE on this and the party’s travails

The court ruled against you, who is now in charge?

I am sure you have read the judgment; the answer to your question is in the Constitution of the Federal Republic. The process of justice continues in the Appeal Court. But I hope you know that ADC has existed since 2006. We are certainly no trouble makers. We have gone through four general election cycles; this is the fifth. In 2007, we fielded Prof. Pat Utomi; 2011, Prof. Nwangwu, 2015; Dr. Mani Ahmad and in 2019 Dr. Obadiah Mailafia. This election regime, one Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, a maverick businessman contested in the compulsory presidential primary and defeated Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Dr. Monye and others; since then we have not known peace. To your question, the ruling was of the High Court. Most of us were distracted by the tedious INEC documentation processes and uploading of all our candidates, busy campaign schedules and electioneering works and we did not pay much attention to the rebels. As disciplined organisational leaders the National Working Committee (NWC) members and critical stakeholders of the party including the candidates of the party, we have decided to approach the Appeal Court. The party has a duty to protect over 1,411 candidates contesting the election and protect its brand. The right of appeal is in Nigeria’s constitution. It will be irresponsible for us not to take steps to protect the party. But frankly, I do not like the way you guys in the media are handling this matter. More troubling is the way some TV anchors seem on rampage on this matter as if they are on Dumebi’s payroll to bring down ADC. When someone who emerged as a presidential candidate of ADC or any political party for that matter, instead of focusing on campaigning, becomes fixated on bringing down the founders and the executive of the party, you will expect knowledgeable persons to ask questions. I am upset with the media. You know ADC for many years as a peaceful and organised party. Some of you have subjected yourselves as agencies for the young man. There should not have been any rumbles and court cases if not for the internal bickering and other influences than a few brought into the party. We had planned the national executive leadership convention to take place the same day as the presidential election on June 8, 2022. The process of the presidential candidate’s selection went on from 10am of the 8th till 3am of the 9th and it became impossible to conduct the election in any form. Should that really be an issue to tear the party apart since all the candidates for the election have been selected. Ordinarily, the candidates should have concentrated on running the elections they came to ADC to run. So instead of doing that, the masterminds of the shenanigan turned around to sponsor insurrection in the party and try to smear the national leadership. The truth remains that Dumebi and his cohorts came into the party with ominous intentions. Unfortunately, he has succeeded in one, blocking our presidential slot. He got the presidential ticket and has murdered our big dream of producing an ADC president this election year. As we speak, despite his boasts of high capacity, he has not paid for any campaign office; the same campaign offices that even our House of Assembly candidates have spread in all constituencies. He is from Delta State, since June 9th when he won the presidential primaries, he has never visited his home state, and never attended any of the events that the party hosted in Delta State. He seats in his Root TV office and invites party leaders to insult them or plot how to steal the party. Having succeeded in the mission to block ADC presidential slot, he now embarks on destroying the party’s governorship and down ballot chances. But by the grace of God he will not succeed. We know the sponsors of Dumebi. The two parties APC and PDP are the sponsors. Dumebi and Mrs Akwashiki leads the PDP front, the leaders of the other party will soon be known; it is a complex dynamics. ADC will soar big time, after this war of attrition against it is busted and all the perpetrators exposed. Are you saying your executives are still in place? I do not want to comment on this matter. I have my absolute respect for the law of the land and as a leader, I respect institutions and judges. I will not want to be drawn into the matter that is before the courts. I just said that it will be irresponsible for my administration not to appeal. I cannot abandon the organisation I founded and have funded to the best of my ability. I cannot abandon the 1,411 candidates on the ballot, I have a duty to shepherd them through the election in any capacity. The law or the system is not meant to create chaos. The system in place will not allow ADC to be hijacked by moles, serpents and devourers and a few renegades who will do anything for money. It is painful; for instance imagine Mrs. Akwashiki who left PDP when they did not allow her contest governorship position in 2019 and we gave her the position on a platter of gold, turning around to convince these people to pull ADC into PDP for whatever pecuniary reason. Our objective has never been to be in power by any means, but to build a new party anchored on a transformational leadership paradigm that will birth a new Nigeria. People who lack ADC DNA cannot go far in the party. Sooner or later, they will fish themselves out. Have you appealed against the High Court judgement? I would not want to be in contempt of court. So please let us move on to the great work we are now doing in ADC. We just pray that Dumebi does not happen to any political party again; the corrosive effect is extremely toxic and could jeopardize entire democracy. Dumebi accused you of perpetuating yourself into office; that you want to remain as ADC National Chairman even after you have been in office for 16. Why do you not want to leave? Some democracies of the world operate without constitution and they are organised and orderly. For a fact, ADC held its National Convention in Osogbo, Osun State in 2018 that was soon after the original party fused with other groups including the Coalition for New Nigeria (CNM), an organisation sponsored by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former President. The Constitutional review that followed abridged the tenure to two terms of four years per term maximum for any elected executive member of the party. The constitution in place before then gave the founding members opportunities to re-contest for any number of terms. This change was put there in; I think 2011, when it became apparent that it would take the founders more time than originally thought to transition the party into a self-sustaining organisation. Building an ideological political party as ADC aims to become, takes time and needs endurance. So we have adjusted the constitution from time to time because of the cultural challenges. The albatross with our democracy and politics is lack of ideological grounding in our approaches to political leadership and nation building. Look at the parties in power since 1999, they are amorphous, no guiding philosophy. That is why people act in strange ways because of no guiding principles. As a matter of fact, politicians’ cocoon around corruption as the binding glue and this has infested the entire space. Dumebi has not built anything before, so he is least qualified to talk about organisation building. Political party is not a racketeering studio as he used to. He just joined the party in April 2022. He and persons who sent him must have taken notice of what we are creating in ADC, otherwise they will not be thinking of its hijack at all costs. The idea was to stop our top quality personalities from emerging and to stop the challenge that ADC portended. So it is all corruption driven and a devilish intention. They know the game they are playing and think they can hoodwink the public into believing their cock and bull stories. The degree of corruption has become endemic; shamefully this has become the destructive prevailing cultural ecosystem we all live in, whether you are ADC, PDP, or APC or an elite in corporate or professional fields, that is our reality. That is why leaders across the globe can refer to us as stupendously corrupt. This must stop or the country will continue its downward spiral to the abyss. I am not a doomsayer but the truth is not hidden. People are becoming more creative in political scams and that is worrisome. We are self-funding. All the national officers work without salary or allowances of any sort. Most members of the political party do not agree to pay membership fees. Again they tell you that parties in government where they can gain something from appointment, contracts, allocations, and all kinds of patronages do share money to recruit members and you want them to pay to join you in doing your suffer, suffer work. Anyway, I will not want to overstress this matter. True leaders like generals, do not abandon the project halfway and no level of blackmail, intimidation and evil plots will get me to compromise my values. ADC is still evolving, once we have a proper funding channel, all other things will be in place. Wait till after the election and all these sycophants will bolt away. To build and grow a political party takes works of sacrifices. True builders in this realm are like missionaries. Because of APC and PDP and a few others that have been in control of government, Nigerians do not respect persons who genuinely give their all to build for the rest. You were one of the persons championing a third force party. What happened? Where is the third force party? As a matter of fact, a third force led by the citizens may still emerge. With the way Nigerians responded to the voters registration, if these new voters vote accordingly by joining forces with the emerging citizens party, it is game over and a new Nigeria is born. This is what I have championed throughout my involvement in politics.

If the G-5 governors and a few more governors are courageous enough to join the new movement, a solid African citizens party is consolidated. But I am concerned that tribalism and the systemic corruption, the bane of our politics, do not overtake our reasoning. ADC, NRM, SDP and NNPP and 28 of the deregistered political parties and the civil society are the bedrock and pathfinder of this emerging Nigerian people progressive movement.

What is the way forward for ADC; are you planning to support any other party’s candidate?

We are a very resilient organisation. We have moved past the young man and his wahala and the bigger plot of the parties that play god will fail. No matter how you see it, there is a new consciousness in the land. So for us in ADC, we do not want to waste time with the past. We have 1,411 candidates in this election. The work we have done for the last three years and our projections now give us confidence. I do not want to give you any figures but by the time this election cycle is over, we shall emerge as one of the strongest of the new political parties that Nigerian want. We may be missing out on the presidential ballot, but our performance in all the other ballots will compensate for the Dumebi debacle.

Do you believe ADC will overcome its present challenges?

We have already. Unfortunately, the media do not seem to be making much of the INEC available data. ADC enrolled the greatest number of women, youth and PWD (persons with disabilities) for this election. Our diversity leadership is second to none. In nation building, it is crucial for leaders to show sensitivity to the diverse nature of the population in policy formulation. ADC continues to set the trend for what will privilege Nigeria and Nigerians. An orchestra is an integrated performance. ADC’s symbol is handshake, warm handshake. We pull together, we are inclusive, constructive and innovative and transformation driven. We promise a super power economy and African continental rejuvenation and extend handshake within Nigeria, African borders and across the globe. So we resonate with peace, sound diversity principles and human dignity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...