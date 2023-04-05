News

2023 Easter Celebration: Osun Govt Offers Free Train Ride For Indigenes

In order to make life easier for his people, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has approved free train rides for Osun indigenes in Lagos and other South West States willing to celebrate the Easter festival with their families in Osun State.

In a press release signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Imole free train service will depart the Iddo-Terminus in Lagos on Thursday, April 6, 2023, by 10 am with stop-overs at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo States to pick passengers, and is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Park Train Station at Osogbo by 6 p.m.

The return trip from Osogbo to Lagos will be on Monday, 10th April by 10 am.

The release stated that the Imole free train service is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones, adding that the administration of Governor Adeleke will not relent in offering free train service for indigenes during festive periods.

The release, therefore, enjoined citizens to avail themselves of this opportunity to visit the state and celebrate with their families and loved ones.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

