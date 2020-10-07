2023: Ebeano political family regroups in Enugu

KENNETH OFOMA writes on the recent solidarity rally cum visit by members of the Ebeano political family to Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

To many pundits, the 2023 succession politics in Enugu State has commenced with the recent solidarity rally cum visit of members of the renowned Ebeano political family to the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. That singular event is expected to trigger a whirlwind of other political events and scheming.

Already, there are political alignments, realignments and historic reconciliations in the Coal City state. A former governor of the state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has reconciled with his erstwhile political godfather and former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo. Similarly, only recently, through the instrumentality of Governor Ugwuanyi, Nnamani and his successor, Sullivan Chime, reconciled.

Chime visited Nnamani at his country home in Agbani. Ebeano, a political structure founded by Nnamani during a carnival-like solidarity visit to the Enugu State government house, formerly handed over the leadership of the group to Governor Ugwuanyi, with a mandate for him to decide who his successor should be.

Not only that, the group handed Ugwuanyi a blank cheque to determine who gets what ahead of the general election in 2023 as the new “undisputed godfather” of Enugu politics. But some observers are still skeptical as to whether Nnamani really meant to surrender the godfather status to Ugwuanyi or to retain the same through political sophistry.

The question remains whether Nnamani is altruistic or playing a game of enlightened selfinterest. Meanwhile, former Deputy President of the Senate and senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Ike Ekeremadu; senator representing Enugu North senatorial district, Chuka Utazi; member representing Awgu- Aninri-Oji federal constituency and deputy leader of the House, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu and his counterparts in Udi-Ezeagu and Igboetiti/ Uzo-uwani federal constituencies, respectively, Ogueri Amadi and Martins Oke, were conspicuously absent from the carnival-like gathering.

It was learnt that Ekweremadu, although rumoured to have governorship ambition was in Benin, Edo State for the governorship election.

The former Deputy President of the Senate, however, has never said he would contest for the position. By all intents and purposes, observers of political events in the state are in agreement that the return of Nnamani to the Senate in 2019, courtesy of Governor Ugwuanyi, had breadth life into the Ebeano group, which had been moribund for some years now.

Similarly, the move to revive Ebeano is also viewed as a political move targeted at Ekweremadu. Some pundits are of the view that Ekweremadu would likely contest the governorship of the state in 2023.

This is construed to be against the expectation of Governor Ugwuanyi and politicians from Enugu East Senatorial District represented by Nnamani. Ugwuanyi, who hails from Enugu North Senatorial District, is believed to be working to hand over to someome from Enugu East, so reviving the Ebeano political family is seen as a move to create a bulwark against Ekweremadu’s gubernatorial ambition.

It would be recalled that the people of Enugu West have been strident in recent time over their agitation for power shift to their district in 2023 for equity and justice, as according to them, the other zones have produced governor for two or three times as against Enugu West, which only produced once in the person of Chime. The people argued that since power had gone round the three senatorial districts counting from 1999, any of the two zones of Enugu West or Enugu East can kick start another round of rotation.

They further argued that Enugu West, particularly the Greater Awgu Cultural Zone (Awgu/Aninri/ Oji River local government areas) within Enugu West should be favoured to produce the next governor since they have never produced one before. Buttressing their position, they said Enugu East produced Nwobodo (1979-1983), C. C. Onoh (1983) and Nnamani (1999-2007), while Enugu North had produced Okwesilieze Nwodo (1992- 1993) and Ugwuanyi (2015-2023). Enugu West, according to them had produced only Chime (2007-2015). Meanwhile, the story of Ebeano and by implication Enugu politics is the story of the rise and fall of godfatherism in Nigerian politics.

By crowning Ugwuanyi the leader of Ebeano, Nnamani and his followers may have unwittingly created a new godfather in the state. Paradoxically, just as the coronation was taking place at Enugu Government House on September 19, the dismantling of another godfather was taking place in Edo State simultaneously!

The Edo governorship election took place the same day. The Edo election saw the defeat of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his perceived godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Nnamani was the governor of Enugu State between 1999 and 2003. He became governor after his return from the United States of America barely 19 days to the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which he later won, defeating Nduka Agu.

Many political actors say his victory this was made possible by the instrumentality of his mentor, Nwobodo. Barr. Ugo Agballah, a two-time governorship candidate in the state, also played a major role. He was Nnamani’s campaign manager in 1999 and later Commissioner for Works before they parted ways.

Nnamani and Nwobodo were to later engage in the fiercest political battle the state had ever witnessed. Some say it was equally bloody. Then President Olusegun Obasanjo played a role to help Nnamani to trounce Nwobodo and almost sent him on political and economic exile. His Savanna Bank was also destroyed. At the completion of his second term in 2007, Nnamani single-handedly installed Chime, his then Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice as his successor using the instrumentality of the Ebeano political structure, which he founded.

But no sooner did Chime emerge that another bitter political struggle ensued. Chime chased Chimaroke out of PDP and dismantled the Ebeano structure Chimaroke, although in the Senate then on the PDP ticket, formed another political party – People for Democratic Change (PDC) with orange as symbol. He contested for the Senate again in 2011 and 2015 and failed as he was replaced by Senator Gil Nnaji. At the end of his two terms in 2015, Sullivan Chime to it that Ugwuanyi succeeded him as governor, although the decision was not entirely his.

But again, though he didn’t have any major known disagreement with Ugwuanyi, he still left the party for APC shortly after he left office. But Ugwuanyi saw to it that Nnamani returned to PDP, and in fact, bought the senatorial form for him in 2019, which he helped him to win. It was a payback to Chimaroke for sending Ugwuanyi to the House of Representatives in 2003 where he served for three terms before becoming governor in 2015.

Leading members of the Ebeano political family on the visit to Ugwuanyi, Nnamani said the governor is in a better position not only to reposition but also lead the group to 2023 in order to reduce succession tension. He maintained that Ugwuanyi, being a pioneer member of the Ebeano political family and familiar with its vision and mission, is the perfect personality for the group’s leadership.

The former governor described Ugwuanyi as the pillar of Ebeano and the person who invited him from his base in the United States where he was enjoying his retirement to come and contest for Senate in 2019. His words” “Your Excellency, I’m pledging my total loyalty to you…Ebeano is real politics, live and let live. Politics is a serious business; Ebeano signifies balancing of interest, applying leverages to guarantee interest.” He added that Governor Ugwuanyi is “a man of destiny, with political savvy and sagacity, who is far above others. We are all equal stakeholders, if our leader says you should go, you go; if he says you should stay you stay.

Ebeano is not a political party, PDP is intact, we are here to help PDP,” he said. Nnamani stated that in weeks to come, Ebeano will consolidate its structures in every electoral ward, local government and zone. He therefore enjoined members of the group and supporters to endeavour to join and work hard for Ugwuanyi and PDP to succeed, promising that they will all be rewarded. A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Asadu, who spoke on behalf of other federal lawmakers, including Nnoli Nnaji (Nkanu West/Nkanu East), Samuel Atigwe (Igboeze North/Udenu), Offor Chukwuegbo (Enugu North/South) and Cornelius Nnaji (Enugu East/Isiuzo), pledged the loyalty and solidarity of the lawmakers.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Ebeano and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Dan Shere; former Minister of Information, Frank Nweke (Jnr); Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Edward Ubosi and the state chairman of PDP, Augustine Nnamani, among others, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his peaceful dispositions, which according to them has ensured security and rapid development in the state.

They eulogized the governor’s uncommon leadership role in unifying all political interests as well as reinvigorating the philosophy of the Ebeano political movement, which gave birth to virtually all political actors in the state today. In his response, Governor Ugwuanyi extolled the visionary leadership of Senator Nnamani, who founded Ebeano political family, saying that the political structure has produced not only all the governors of the state since 1999, but also other political offices.

“Today’s visit to show solidarity is akin to a family reunion as I see many friends and associates of old, political associates, business friends and indeed my peers on the streets of Enugu, while growing up,” he said. While assuring that he was not taking the solidarity for granted, Ugwuanyi said: “I understand the message of Ebeano in content and context, and appreciate you for the confidence in me. I’m grateful to God for providing Ebeano structure, which has been a platform for my political odyssey, as well as others.

I’m also grateful to the progenitor of the Ebeano political family, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani. Our prayer is that you will be like a spring whose water never dries, and may your shadow never grow short,” the governor prayed. Ugwuanyi added that the solidarity is “a spontaneous freewill demonstration of your support with the sole aim of affording our administration the peace, focus and conducive operating political environment to consolidate our modest achievements and deliver more dividends of democracy to Ndi Enugu.”

Meanwhile, it does appear that the rally did not go down well with some politicians in the stata. For instance, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, Chief Chinedu Eya, has sounded a note of warning. He declared that any gang up against Ekweremadu will fail. According him, politicians should not heat up the state’s political atmosphere ahead of the 2023 elections.

Eya stated that the recent alliance between some forces in the state government and a certain defunct political family (Ebeano) will fall like a pack of cards. He described the Ebeano rally as a “waste of the state’s meager resources.” In a statement made available to journalists, the former Enugu North senatorial aspirant further described the rally as one capable of destabilizing the peace in the state.

He said: “The rally was not necessary because Senator Ekweremadu has the constitutional right to contest the 2023 election in the state. He has both moral and democratic rights to contest the same election at the same time. “It is heartbreaking that a group of people can come together in this age of civilization to insist that a qualified candidate should wait until next eight years to express his franchise. Politically, what you do with such a candidate is negotiation, not political horse-trading.

“Let’s be honest with ourselves. Are we following the constitution or someone’s political interest? We must wake from our slumber before we are consumed by desperation.”

