2023: Ebonyi APC leaders on war path over guber ticket

The endorsement of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, by Governor Dave Umahi as his anointed for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket is causing ripples in the state chapter of the party, UCHENNA INYA reports

The political calculation in Ebonyi State ahead of the forthcoming general election seems to have changed, following Governor Umahi Umahi’s recent endorsement of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru, as his preferred successor.

The governor, who spoke at the burial of the father of the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chioma Nweze, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state at the weekend, endorsed Nwifuru for 2023 governorship election in the state.

His words: “To Okposi people and people of Ebonyi State, I present to you the choice of the people in the person of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru and I want Ebonyi South people to know that when it was the turn of Ebonyi South, an Abakaliki man was contesting and the Abakaliki people said no, so it is the time to pay them back.”

Umahi, who expressed the hope that the speaker will consolidate on the Divine Mandate leadership of his administration in the state, appealed to the people of Ebonyi South and all Ebonyians to support the speaker for the sake of equity, justice, and fairness. “I want to assure you that the Divine Mandate we came with will continue and when Nwifuru comes on board, we will not turn left and right from Divine Mandate. So, fear not, there is nobody that is thrown up by God that the people would not criticize. “2023 has to be thinking out of the box, it will not be about promises, if you say you will do B, we have to ask you to prove how you will do A.

In all honesty, it is my performance and that of others that APC will use to do its campaign. I urge you to continue to support our government, we have only one party and this party we are in now will continue with the development of Ebonyi State from wherever we would stop,” Umahi further said.

How Nwifuru ‘emerged’

Nwifuru had his seat and that of 16 other Ebonyi Assembly member declared vacant on March 8, by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo for dumping the Peoples Democratic (PDP) through which they were elected in 2019 for the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was that same day that Governor Umahi and his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, were also sacked by the court for also dumping the PDP for the APC. The affected persons have since appealed the judgement.

While the matter is still pending at the appellate court, the clock is fast ticking to the 2023 general election, and politicians who are interested in succeeding Umahi, especially those of the PDP extraction have started buying forms for the exalted position in the state. About 10 persons have so far picked the PDP governorship Nomination and Expression of Interest forms in the state. The ruling APC appeared to be relaxed.

It started preparing for the governorship race when Governor Umahi urged the two major clans in the state; Izzi and Ezza to produce two persons each to contest the party’s governorship primary election. The Izzi are in three out of the 13 local government areas of the state, while the Ezza are in five of the 13 councils. Umahi held separate close door meetings with the stakeholders of the two major clans at the new government house, Centenary City, Abakaliki, the state capital. The governorship position is supposed to return to Abakaliki political bloc in 2023.

The state has two political blocs; Abakaliki and Afikpo blocs. The Abakaliki bloc has two senatorial zones; Ebonyi North and Central, while Afikpo bloc has Ebonyi North Senatorial zone. Each of the three zones has occupied the governorship position for eight years since 1999.

The South will complete its own eight years in 2023, when the second term of Governor Umahi, who is from the South elapses. The Izzi and Ezza are in Ebonyi North and Ebonyi Central respectively. It is against this backdrop that Governor Umahi who has persistently maintained that he will return power to the Abakaliki bloc, urged the two major clans in the Abakaliki bloc to produce two persons each to contest the governorship election. At the meeting with Izzi stakeholders, Umahi reportedly stated that it was important for them to have an understanding as to the issue of rotation of power in the state as it concerns the forthcoming 2023 general election.

He told them that he had directed the state chairman of the APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, to constitute a committee on zoning that will go round the 13 councils of the state and ascertain the opinions of the people. This is even as the governor is said to be disposed to having the party’s governorship ticket go the Ebonyi North.

Mbam opposes governor’s decision

But shortly after Nwifuru endorsement by Umahi, some stakeholders of the APC in the state began to oppose it. First to oppose the endorsement was the Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, who is one of the governorship aspirants of the party, Mbam, who urged Umahi to give all the aspirants for the position equal opportunity to participate in the primary election, also advised him to desist from imposing his successor on the party. According to him, anointing someone as his successor will amount to closing the political space against any aspirant and APC in the state.

His words: “If the announcement is correct, it means they are closing the political space against potential aspirants and it is not good for our party. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and our party have emphasized that there should be no imposition of candidates and if we close the political space in the disguise of anointing or endorsement to impose a candidate, it will not be for the interest of the party. It will close the space for other aspirants and we run the risk of losing in 2023 election.

“I know the governor is the leader of the party in the state and so all of us in the party are his children. So, I expect him as a father of the party to give every of his children equal opportunity and let the people determine who will be their governor. I am well prepared for the service of this state.

I don’t think anybody knows the stakeholders of this state more than me because I have always served my people.” Mbam was the first to obtain the APC gubernatorial form, despite Nwifuru’s endorsement by Umahi. Both Mbam and Nwifuru are from the same Izzi Local Government Area. Mbam, in a message to his supporters after picking the form, said he has already developed a blue print, titled: “The Ebonyi Dream,” to lift the state out of its present poverty level.

He said that the 2019 National Bureau of Statistics (NBC) poverty index of states that scored Ebonyi 87.02 per cent with poor citizens revealed a startling reality of the state’s poverty level. He therefore pledged to work to ensure that this is reversed between two to four years of his administration as governor. He said: “We assure Ebonyi people, especially those who were thrown into despondency with the recent event of past days over the endorsement of the speaker of the State House of Assembly by the governor, to put a smile on their faces, for the Egyptians we see today, we shall see no more!”

Ucha vows to contest primary

Senator Julius Ali Ucha, who represented Ebonyi Central in the Senate for two terms, also reacted to Nwifuru’s endorsement by Umahi. Ucha who was also pioneer speaker of the State House of Assembly and who has emerged the sole aspirant of the governorship position from his Ebonyi Central Zone described the endorsement as “undemocratic, unacceptable, unconstitutional and demonic.”

The former lawmaker, who stated this while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, alleged a plan to impose Nwifuru on the people of the state as governor. He noted that the Electoral Act and the APC constitution provide three conditions upon through which aspirants can emerge – direct primaries, indirect primaries and consensus. He noted that there was no consensus in the case of Nwifuru’s endorsement by Umahi. Ucha therefore urged the governor to rescind the endorsement and allow other aspirants for the position to contest the party’s primary, adding that foreclosing other aspirants will spell doom for the party in the 2023 general elections.

His words: “It came to those of us who are governorship aspirants under the platform of the APC as a surprise that an endorsement has been made by the state governor. We are still aspiring and we are aspiring very strong and we were not consulted and we are also aware that democracy is government of the people, by the people and for the people. “Endorsement or appointment in democracy can only be done by the chief executive when he has been elected; you can appoint your commissioners, you don’t appoint people that are aspiring to be elected because we all aware that endorsement who is to be elected is undemocratic, it is immoral, it is also illegal and unconstitutional.

It is even demonic because what you are doing is to destroy democracy because you are saying that the will of the people no longer matter in democracy. “People are supposed to vote for one that is to govern them not through imposition. So, we reject imposition and I call on the people of Ebonyi State to resist anything that will destroy democracy in this state. The Electoral Act and the party constitution provides for only three conditions upon which an aspirant can emerge as a candidate. One is through direct primaries, two is through indirect primaries and the third is through consensus and none of this has been done in the state. “So, even in the consensus, all other aspirants must have written a withdrawal note. If one refuses to withdraw and go to the court, the entire process will be annulled. It is not something anybody can secure by a wave of hands that I have endorsed you or I have appointed you, no we are in democracy. This is why I have decided to bare my mind on what has happened in our state recently.” Ucha vowed that he will contest the party’s governorship primary, stating that democracy must be allowed to thrive in the party. He expressed fear that APC will lose the state in 2023 general election if there is imposition of candidates.

Other party stakeholders kick

Dr. Paul Okorie, a former Commissioner for Works and Environment in the state, on his part, also rejected Nwifuru’s endorsement. He told journalists that the endorsement of Nwifuru by Umahi negates the principles of democracy and must be resisted if the party is to win the governorship election. Okorie, who is one of the founding fathers/ members of the APC in the state, alleged marginalization of members of Old APC in the state. He said that the Old APC have been sidelined in the affairs of the party ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.

He opined that the new entrants in the party led by Governor Umahi have hijacked the party and schemed them out. “How do you expect me to be comfortable that you are in a house and somebody came in to come and join you, you welcome him and he decided to hijack the house and took over everything?

A governorship candidate of the party should emerge through open contest that is transparent and that is democracy. It is through only this condition that the very best can emerge. “As we are getting into the election, we should be careful not to close political space against people. it should be thrown open so that everybody can contest and it will produce popular candidate,” he said.

A former Woman Leader of the APC, Ebonyi Central, Mrs. Beatrice Nkwuda also barred her mind on the Nwifuru’s endorsement by Umahi, saying that the endorsement has heated up the polity in the state. She, therefore, urged Umahi to immediately rescind the endorsement to return normalcy and allow other aspirants to contest the exalted position in the state. Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Nkwuda, a former Special Adviser to former Governor Martin Elechi on Higher Education, vowed that Umahi cannot impose Nwifuru on the people as the next governor of the state, come 2023. She said: “That pronouncement cum endorsement by the Governor has ended up heating up the polity in Ebonyi State.

All know that 2023 general election is around the corner and people are making moves to show their interest and with that endorsement, he has closed political space for most people and women in particular are not happy because he had assured that he will allow people’s will to prevail in the choice of his successor. “With the endorsement, he has heated up the polity.

If you go outside the state, it is the discussion of the day and the people of the state are worried. We are tired of war, we have communal wars in the state and now he wants to cause political war by that his endorsement which Ebonyi people don’t want. “APC is a party that believes in everybody show your interest, show how popular you are and now, he wants to close up the situation. We are shouting it loud and clear that we don’t believe in his pronouncement.” As the stakeholders of the party continue to kick against the Nwifuru’s endorsement, some stakeholders of the party have appealed for support for Umahi in the choice of Nwifuru as his successor.

One of them, APC Youth Leader, Ohaozara Local Government Area, said Umahi as the Leader of the State means well for the state and knows who would best consolidate on his lofty achievements beyond 2023, hence the reason the people of the state should anchor on his body language ahead of the elections. He appealed to people of the state not to listen to discordant voices of opposition but remain supportive of Umahi to secure a better future for the next generations.

He pledged that the people of Ohaozara Local Government Area especially the Youths would continue to support Umahi and his political policy direction going into the next dispensation. “For me, my family and the good people of Ohaozara Local Government Area especially the Youth Constituency, Umahi is the answer at the national level while whoever he anoints from the state level downwards, we will follow, let us follow he who knows the road,” he said.

Umahi defends position

Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media, Francis Nwaze, said Governor Umahi’s endorsement of Nwifuru for 2023 governorship election in the state was a popular opinion. He said the endorsement of Nwifuru has not closed the political space in the state contrary to the belief by those opposing the endorsement. He said: “We have come across some comments credited to a highly respected and a revered party man, Senator Julius Ucha, suggesting that the decision by the governor of Ebonyi State, and presidential hopeful, Engr. David Umahi, to endorse the speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru for the contest of the next governor of the state is inappropriate and unconstitutional. “Ordinarily, we would have not bothered with this response but for clarification to unsuspecting members of the public, we have volunteered to make the following known: That the endorsement of Hon. Nwifuru by Governor David Umahi, was buttoned up to uphold the far-reaching decision by the stakeholders and traditional rulers of the people of Ebonyi Central and North senatorial zones.

“It will be recalled that the governor had professed that the decision of who becomes the next governor shall be a popular decision by the people, this he abides by convening a series of meetings with the stakeholders and traditional rulers of the people of Ebonyi North and Central wherein he sought for their opinion on who they desire as the next governor of the state. He did direct them to suggest two persons each from the two senatorial zones, bearing in mind that the Ebonyi South is not in the race for the fact that they produced the incumbent governor.

“Ebonyi North summarily presented the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Hon. Nwifuru, while Ebonyi Central presented Senator Julius Ucha to the zoning committee, which the governor inaugurated before his one-week trip outside the country.

The above report among others was duly documented and transmitted to the governor by the zoning committee on his return and based on popular opinion and considering many issues on zoning, Hon. Nwifuru was upheld to run for the position of the governor of the state as the position of the masses backed by the governor. “On this endorsement, the governor did not halt anyone from purchasing forms to contest for the position of the governor, but he only upheld the popular opinion of the people, which he made clear to all, having in mind that the voice of the people is the voice of God. “Let us emphasize that Nwifuru’s endorsement was borne out of popular opinion, but it has not disenfranchised anyone from exercising his legitimate rights.

Those who are interested in contesting for the position of the governor of Ebonyi State come 2023 are not deprived even as we seek the general cooperation of all to support the decision of stakeholders, traditional rulers, and the governor on the choice of Hon. Nwifuru for a better Ebonyi State.”

The way forward

A stakeholder from Izzi clan, Amb. Alex Nwofe, who spoke on the forward for the party, said: “We call on the governor to note that he has the responsibility to ensure smooth transition of power in the state, particularly in the APC. He should not be silent in these acts or give impression that he is tacitly supporting these actions by his appointees which is capable of breaching the peace of the state. We shall not accept imposition of candidates on us as members of the party in Ebonyi-North zone, particularly of Izzi clan.

“In view of the recent developments, we the concerned APC stakeholders of Izzi clan/extraction hereby disassociate ourselves from further deliberation on the matter as we have lost confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the members of the zoning committee to achieve the target as mandated by the governor. It is on record that all these adoptions were made by government appointees. Similarly, members of the State Assembly of Izzi extraction went ahead to toe the line of the political appointees on the grounds that the governor has promised them automatic ticket because they followed him to defect.

“These processes are contrary to the democratic norms and practices of due process as applicable to the democratic world, the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and APC Constitution. We therefore call on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu and all the national executives of our party to intervene and nip the crisis in the bud before it escalates to ruin the chances of our party in winning the forthcoming general elections.” There is no doubt that the fight for APC governorship ticket in the state promises to be interesting but it can make or mar the party’s chances in the 2023 general election if leaders of the party fail to close ranks in their quest for the governorship ticket.

