2023: Ebonyi APGA elects Assembly candidates

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ebonyi State, has elected 24 candidates that would fly the party’s flag in the 2023 House of Assembly election. The primary election was held at the party’s state secretariat in Abakaliki, while voting was conducted based on three-man ad hoc ward delegates. The state APGA Chairman, Ricky Okorouka, who briefed journalists shortly after the exercise, described the election as credible, transparent and seamless. According to him, the election of candidates was done in line with the provisions of the electoral law, guidelines released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the party’s constitution. He said the peaceful and rancour-free election was an indication of the party’s readiness to offer the people of Ebonyi a credible alternative in 2023, adding that APGA was founded on the platform of love.

 

