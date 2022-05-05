2023: Ebonyi councillors declare support for ‘Umahi’s unity aspirants

At least 20 ward councillors in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday endorsed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru for the 2023 governorship election in the state. The councillors also endorsed the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah for second term and Ken Eze for Ebonyi Central senatorial district. The endorsement of the aspirants by the councillors was declared when they visited Ogah in Abakaliki, the state capital to pledge their support for his re-election. The Leader of Ikwo Legislative Council, Hon. John Nwoba of Ndufu Amagu Ward 2, who led the councillors on the visit, vowed to ensure that all the aspirants emerge victorious at the 2023 general election.
