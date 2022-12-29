News

2023: Ebonyi LP guber candidate inaugurates campaign council

The governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Edward Nkwegu, yesterday inaugurated his campaign council. Nkwegu, who christened it “Ebonyi Liberation Campaign Council,” while inaugurating the council, expressed confidence in the calibre of its members, whom he said would help to drive his gubernatorial project in the state.

He named a former Local Government Auditor General in the state, Dr George Ukpai, the Director-General of the campaign council; Chief Anselm Enigwe the party’s senatorial candidate for Ebonyi North as the Deputy Director-General of the campaign council.

He also named Chidi Onwe as the Deputy Director for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, while Bernard Ekuma emerged as the Deputy Director of the council for the Ebonyi South Senatorial District. The campaign council has at least 10 directorates, which are security, legal matters, contact and mobilisation, urban community, strategy and planning, media and publicity, coalition of support groups, finance, religious matters.

 

