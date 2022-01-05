News

2023: Ebonyi needs trusted, committed Governor – Nwonu

The Chairman, House Committee on Reformatory Institutions in the House of Representatives and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the National Assembly, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, yesterday said the people of the state need someone that has the welfare of the people at heart and a trusted person to occupy the governorship seat in next year’s general election.

Nwonu, who is contesting for governorship in the elections, urged the people of the state to use the respective performances of those jostling for the plum job in the respective public offices they occupied before and presently to assess them, including himself. He made the call in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, while addressing party faithful from the 171 wards of the 13 local government areas of the state, who paid him a new year homage at his country home in Ekka, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

 

